Wyoming becomes 32nd US state to recognize the Holodomor as genocide

After the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 13 countries also recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

Wyoming has become the 32nd state in the United States to officially recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, and declared November as a month of remembrance for the Ukrainian Holodomor genocide, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, wrote on her Facebook page on Nov. 12.

Read also: Three more US states recognize Holodomor as act of genocide against Ukrainian people

Markarova expressed her gratitude to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon for standing in solidarity with Ukraine. She also thanked the Ukrainian community in the U.S. for their active campaign to honor the memory of the Holodomor victims through educational events highlighting this crime committed by the Soviet regime against Ukrainians.

The Ambassador announced that an open memorial ceremony for the Holomodor will be held on Nov. 25 in Washington, DC, at 4:30 p.m. near the Holodomor Victims Memorial.

Read also: Italian Senate recognizes Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

On Nov. 2, Washington, Maryland, and Arizona had also recognized the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

In addition to U.S. states, several countries have also recognized the Holodomor as a genocide – a change that has long been advocated by both Ukrainian historians and Ukrainian diaspora communities abroad. These countries include, among others: the UK, Slovenia, Belgium, Ireland, Romania, Moldova, the Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, France, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, and Croatia.

On Dec. 15, 2022, the European Parliament voted for a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932−1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Read also: UK Parliament recognizes Holodomor as Genocide of Ukrainian people

The Holodomor is the name given to the Soviet policy of deliberately confiscating foodstuffs from Ukrainians in the early 1930s. From 1932 to 1933, Ukraine’s National Holodomor Museum estimates that approximately 7 million people were killed via intentional famine during this period.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine