Wyoming Borough man sentenced for endangering firefighters, officers at 2019 fire

Jan. 5—WILKES-BARRE — Despite being acquitted by a Luzerne County jury of setting a fire inside the 8th Street Laundromat more than three years ago, Michael Inman was sentenced Wednesday for endangering firefighters and police officers.

Inman, 33, of Monument Avenue, Wyoming Borough, was charged by Wyoming Borough police with igniting a fire in the basement of the laundromat on Eighth Street on Aug. 16, 2019.

As firefighters battled the blaze, Inman rushed inside claiming he wanted to find his cellular phone. Inman initiated a struggle causing a police officer to stumble into several laundry machines, court records say.

After Inman was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser, he kicked open a door that struck an officer.

Following a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas in October, a jury found Inman not guilty on two counts of arson and a single count of burglary.

Inman was convicted of criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.

Lupas sentenced Inman to six-to-20 months on the two convicted counts to be served at the county correctional facility. He was also ordered to pay $501 in restitution for damage to the the cruiser's door.

Attorney Andrew J. Katsock III represented Inman.