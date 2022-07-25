Wyoming Borough police charge man with stealing checks

Jul. 25—WYOMING — A Wilkes-Barre man who reportedly headbutted a rock when arrested by Wilkes-Barre police during a foot chase last week was arraigned Monday on allegations by Wyoming Borough Police he cashed stolen checks.

Gerald Hotchkiss, 42, of North Washington Street, endorsed five checks stolen from a Wyoming Borough residence from June 11 to June 29 cashing the checks at branches of a federal credit union receiving a total of $3,032, according to court records.

Hotchkiss allegedly attempted to cash a sixth check in the amount of $775 on July 2 but was denied, court records say.

The check owner told police he was notified by the credit union about work being done on his house as Hotchkiss allegedly listed "Handyman," "Landscaping," and "House repairs" on the checks he cashed. For the sixth check that was denied, Hotchkiss allegedly listed "roof repairs."

Wyoming Borough police say they have surveillance footage of Hotchkiss cashing the stolen checks, court records say.

Hotchkiss was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police following a domestic disturbance at his residence July 19. Hotchkiss ran away and was chased by city officers who caught up to him in the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue where he headbutted a rock several times during his arrest, according to court records.

Hotchkiss was also wanted on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend at his house on May 28, and allegedly engaged in a riot involving other inmates inside the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Dec. 5.

Hotchkiss was arraigned on the charges filed by Wyoming police by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Central Court on two counts of theft and a single count of forgery. He was remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail on the Wyoming police charges.