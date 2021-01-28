In Wyoming, Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump

MEAD GRUVER

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — When Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, decided to vote to impeach a president from her own party, she knew she'd cause some waves. She might not have expected the seismic impact at home.

But Cheney's vote against Donald Trump has put her home state of Wyoming — by some measures the most Republican state in the country — on the front lines of the GOP civil war. The rising GOP leader and daughter of a former vice president is now facing the prospect of censure from the state party, a primary challenge and the wrath of Trump and his loyalists vowing to make her pay.

House Republicans are expected to decide next week whether to strip Cheney of her job as House conference chair. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump ally from Florida, urged about 1,000 people Thursday at an anti-Cheney rally in Cheyenne to vote her out.

“Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees,” Gaetz said to cheers. “Washington, D.C., mythologizes the establishment powerbrokers like Liz Cheney for climbing in a deeply corrupt game. But there are more of us than there are of them.”

Many rallygoers' signs called for Cheney's impeachment. Some signs toward the back read “Thank You Liz” and “Florida Man Is An Idiot.”

Cheney's fate at home and in Washington will be one indicator of whether GOP traditionalists or Trump-aligned activists determine the direction of the party. Her troubles have already served as a warning for Republicans in the Senate, most of whom signaled Tuesday they would vote to acquit Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump’s political action committee, Save America, is using a poll it commissioned on Cheney’s popularity with Wyoming voters to taunt her — and show other Republicans what may lie ahead when they don’t support Trump.

Cheney's defenders cast the blowback from her vote as ginned up by attention-seekers. “Wyoming doesn’t like it when outsiders come into our state and try to tell us what to do,” said Amy Edmonds, a former Cheney staffer and past state legislator.

But there’s little doubt the lawmaker in her third term is facing homegrown opposition in a state where the establishment’s once-firm grip has been slipping.

Republican state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a gun rights activist, announced his primary challenge against Cheney one week after her impeachment vote, making a clear effort to rally Trump fans.

“The swamp was after me,” Bouchard said of his recent reelection to the statehouse despite being badly outspent. “I just don’t think that works any more in Wyoming. I think the people have figured it out.”

Whether pro-Trump Republicans can unite behind a single Cheney opponent remains a big question. Calling in to the Gaetz rally, Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, made clear that Bouchard wasn't on his shortlist.

“Let's be careful who it is. Let's not just back the first person who comes along,” said Trump Jr. as Bouchard stood on the Wyoming Capitol steps in full view but without taking part.

Another possible candidate is Cheyenne attorney and investor Darin Smith, who lost to Cheney in the 2016 Republican primary. Saying he's weighing his options, Smith accused Cheney after the rally of chasing a “family vendetta” against former President Trump.

"She gave the state of Wyoming the middle finger. And we're going to hold her accountable for that. End of story," Smith said.

It's a far cry from November, when Cheney won the state's only congressional seat with a majority close to Trump’s — 70%, more than any other state.

She'd spent the last four years dancing around Trump, largely dodging questions about his racist comments and hard-line immigration moves, while occasionally criticizing his foreign policy. When Trump began urging lawmakers to reject the Electoral College vote, she wrote a memo warning of a "tyranny of Congress.”

But Cheney — whose father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, held her seat for 10 years and who was raised in part in the Washington suburbs — described Trump's actions on Jan. 6 as a breaking point. Trump called on supporters to “fight” to overturn his election loss, in a speech shortly before rioters stormed the Capitol in an insurrection. Notably, Trump called Cheney out by name in his speech, telling his backers they should work to get rid of the lawmakers who “aren't any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world.”

Cheney says she voted her conscience without regard for political consequences.

“My oath to the Constitution is one I can’t walk away from, is one I can't violate,” she said.

She has since sought to marshal the state's sizable Republican establishment in her defense. Aides have circulated approving editorials and letters to the editor, and long lists of supporters. Those backers include Gov. Mark Gordon, Sen. John Barrasso and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who was one of just eight senators to vote against certifying Electoral College results in battleground states in the riot’s aftermath.

Cheney also has the support of two influential state interest groups: the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and Wyoming Mining Association.

But in Wyoming, as in many states, the divide between traditional GOP interests and Trump-aligned, far-right activists is wide.

Local Republican Party officials in three of Wyoming’s 23 counties have voted to censure Cheney for her impeachment vote. In a fourth, Republicans at an informal meet-and-greet Monday held an unofficial straw poll ahead of plans for a formal censure vote.

“Based on what I saw last night, whew, it’s going to be overwhelmingly anti-Liz Cheney,” said Bob Rule, a radio station owner and GOP precinct committee member in western Wyoming's sparsely populated Sublette County, a gas-drilling hotspot. “They felt she used her own personal feelings about the situation and not the feelings of the people of Wyoming.”

Several of the three dozen or so people at the meet-and-greet in the town of Marbleton, population 1,400, were newcomers there out of opposition to Cheney’s vote, Rule added.

The Republican State Central Committee could take up censuring Cheney when it meets in early February.

Plenty of voters are suddenly receptive to the idea of not just politically dinging Cheney but also giving her the boot.

“I made a mistake voting for her,” said Misty Shassetz, 43, a grocery store employee in Casper.

“This is Trump country, you know, that’s who we voted for. What she did was wrong. I just feel like the voters need somebody who actually speaks for the voters,” Shassetz said. “And she is not it.”

Cheney has some time to try to win back voters like Shassetz, notes Don Warfield, a retired public relations consultant.

“If people are still as angry in the summer of 2022 as they are now, Liz Cheney faces some real problems,” Warfield said.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • China to 'no longer recognise' British overseas passports in Hong Kong

    China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent. From Sunday, those with a BN(O) passport and their dependants will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years they can then apply for citizenship. The new immigration scheme is a response to Beijing's decision to impose a sweeping national security law on the city last year to snuff out huge and often violent democracy protests. Britain accused China of tearing up its promise ahead of Hong Kong's 1997 handover that the financial hub would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years. It argues it has a moral duty to protect its former subjects. But on Friday Beijing hit back ahead of the upcoming change. "From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. It is unclear what China's declaration means in practical terms.

  • Proud Boys supporter who U.S. says had ammunition cache and made threats pleads not guilty

    A Proud Boys supporter who U.S. prosecutors said kept a large weapons cache and made ominous social media posts, including toward a Democratic senator, pleaded not guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition and making online threats. Eduard Florea, of Queens, New York, entered his plea through a federal public defender at a Friday hearing before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak in Brooklyn federal court.

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • Johnson & Johnson Releases Single-Dose Vaccine Results

    Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its coronavirus vaccine was 72 percent effective against the pathogen in the U.S., and the company will ask federal regulators for approval in February. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is administered in one shot. The vaccine uses a relatively new technology to deliver a coronavirus gene into the body by using a modified form of the common cold. The gene instructs bodily cells to make a protein similar to coronavirus, which wards off infection. While the vaccine is not as effective as those of Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still strong enough to give widespread protection from coronavirus. The company has the ability to ship millions of doses, and a February approval would add the vaccine to the tools currently being used to fight the pandemic. While the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 72 percent in the U.S., that rate dropped to 57 percent in trials in South Africa, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading. The variant, labeled B.1.351, has also been found to slightly reduce the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Concern over the variant prompted the Biden administration to impose a travel ban from South Africa earlier this week.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert mocks Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg as ‘tough’ and ‘child’

    Social media users slammed representative Boebert for bullying a college student on Twitter

  • Archaeologists to excavate ancient beach at Herculaneum, Roman town destroyed by Vesuvius eruption

    Archaeologists are to excavate an ancient beach at Herculaneum, the ancient Roman town that along with Pompeii was partially destroyed and entombed by the eruption of Mt Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. Experts hope the dig will yield important discoveries, 40 years after the last excavation at the site revealed the skeletons of dozens of Romans who had were killed as they tried to flee the catastrophe. Discoveries made in the past include the skeletons of Romans trying to escape the town, collapsed buildings complete with preserved wooden ceilings and bags of money and jewels, which desperate people grabbed as they fled their homes. The impending project, which will last more than two years, was announced by Francesco Sirano, the director of the archeological site south of Naples. “The excavation will allow us to reach the level of the beach as it was at the moment of the volcanic eruption,” he said. “It will provide an extraordinary opportunity to acquire useful information about life in the city, about the situation at the time of the eruption and the dynamics of the destruction, adding to our knowledge of the Roman cities on the Gulf of Naples.”

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene uses offensive slur in rant referencing Down’s syndrome

    ‘I’m not trying to talk down on people with Down’s syndrome, but that’s what these people are’, says GOP congresswoman in clip

  • Judge OKs extradition of 2 wanted in ex-Nissan boss' escape

    A U.S. judge on Thursday cleared the way for the extradition of an American father and son wanted by Japan for smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani rejected a request to block the U.S. from handing Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, over to Japan.

  • China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city, media report

    China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the city was ruled by patriots, the South China Morning Post said on Friday. Beijing has imposed a tighter grip on the Asian financial hub in the past year, imposing new security laws and arresting political opponents. The Post, citing unnamed sources, said the Hong Kong Liaison Office's expanded responsibilities included tighter supervision and policy implementation in the semiautonomous city.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple stepsDemocrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Few lawsuits breathe more lies than this one’: Lawyers eviscerate Sidney Powell election lawsuit

    Sidney Powell, the attorney who was distanced from the US president’s legal team because she pushed election-related conspiracies, was said to have submitted a lawsuit that “breathed more lies” than most cases seen in court, after she challenged Michigan’s election results. Issuing a response to Ms Powell’s lawsuit on Thursday, lawyers for the City of Detroit said the lawsuit contained “warped logic”, and dismissed claims that vote machines had been tampered with, among other conspiracy theories. “Few lawsuits breathe more lies than this one,” said the 45-page court document, which was shared online.

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the benefits of being part of the United Kingdom as he prepares to visit Scotland on Thursday to confront growing support for another independence referendum. The bonds holding together the United Kingdom have been severely strained over the last five years by Brexit, the government’s handling of the pandemic, and repeated calls by the Scottish National Party for a new referendum on independence. Ahead of his visit, Johnson said that Scotland as a part of the United Kingdom gained access to a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and they are being administered by their shared armed forces, who are creating 80 new vaccine centres in Scotland.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".