Wyoming County man arrested after allegedly placing police officer in headlock

Adam Gorski
·1 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man was arrested Jan. 29 after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer inside a Batavia hospital, the Batavia Police Department announced.

Police said 22-year-old Dylan T. Jordan of Bliss, New York allegedly engaged in an altercation with police and at one point placed an officer in a headlock on Jan. 15 inside the emergency room at United Memorial Medical Center.

Jordan was charged with:

  • Second-degree attempted assault

  • Second-degree attempted strangulation

  • Criminal obstruction of breathing

  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

  • Second-degree harassment

Jordan is due back in court on Feb. 15.

Latest Local News

Wyoming County man arrested after allegedly placing police officer in headlock

Town of Bethany learns plans for new water main during public hearing

Lockport schools unveil 5 year strategic plan for students

Arrest made in January shooting that killed 2

Allegations of racism at local Catholic private high school

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.