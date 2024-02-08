Wyoming County man arrested after allegedly placing police officer in headlock
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man was arrested Jan. 29 after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer inside a Batavia hospital, the Batavia Police Department announced.
Police said 22-year-old Dylan T. Jordan of Bliss, New York allegedly engaged in an altercation with police and at one point placed an officer in a headlock on Jan. 15 inside the emergency room at United Memorial Medical Center.
Jordan was charged with:
Second-degree attempted assault
Second-degree attempted strangulation
Criminal obstruction of breathing
Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
Second-degree harassment
Jordan is due back in court on Feb. 15.
