Wyoming County man arrested after allegedly placing police officer in headlock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man was arrested Jan. 29 after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer inside a Batavia hospital, the Batavia Police Department announced.

Police said 22-year-old Dylan T. Jordan of Bliss, New York allegedly engaged in an altercation with police and at one point placed an officer in a headlock on Jan. 15 inside the emergency room at United Memorial Medical Center.

Jordan was charged with:

Second-degree attempted assault

Second-degree attempted strangulation

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Second-degree harassment

Jordan is due back in court on Feb. 15.

