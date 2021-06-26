Wyoming County man caught with child porn, state police charge

Jun. 25—A Wyoming County man was caught with child pornography when state police raided a house last month in Washington Twp., investigators said Friday.

Corey Richard Wilsey, 31, of Tunkhannock, faces 20 felony counts of child pornography possession as well as misdemeanor drug violations, according to court filings. State police said they also found drugs in his vehicle.

On May 26, investigators from the Northeast Computer Crime Task Force and the Tunkhannock barracks served search warrants at a home on Wilderness Drive in Washington Twp.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had earlier provided the task force with a cloud-based account that was uploading suspected pornographic images of children, an email address and an Internet Protocol address, state police said. That gave police the information they needed to get a search warrant.

After a preliminary arraignment Thursday, Magisterial District Judge Carl Smith released Wilsey on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 13.

