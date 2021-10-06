Wyoming County man sentenced on kidnapping, fleeing charges

Oct. 6—PRINCETON — A Wyoming County man who led Mercer County deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers on a pursuit in July 2019 has been sentenced on charges including kidnapping and fleeing from officers while in an impaired state.

Anthony Ray Thornsbury, 47, was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for sentencing. Thornsbury pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 to kidnapping, fleeing from officers while in an impaired state and fleeing with reckless indifference for the safety of others, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Sadler sentenced Thornsbury on Monday to a determinate term of 10 years for kidnapping, three to 10 years for fleeing officers while in an impaired state and one to five years for reckless indifference for the safety of others, according to court records. The kidnapping and fleeing charges were set to run concurrently.

Thornsbury's attorneys, Joseph Harvey and Derrick Lefler, made a motion for the one to five years sentence to be served on probation. Sadler will consider the motion on a later date, according to court records. Thornsbury was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch represented the state.

The pursuit occurred June 28, 2019 at a Glenwood Park Road mobile home park when Mercer County 911 received a call about a man threatening people with a knife, according to previous reports in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Thornsbury forced a woman he knew into a pickup truck with him, but she grabbed a cellphone, made a call and said he was threatening her. Thornsbury also threatened to kill himself if he was stopped. The woman was pushed out of the truck at the intersection of Glenwood Park Road and Route 20, according to a previous story in the Daily Telegraph. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Deputies and state troopers located the pickup truck traveling down Route 460 toward Princeton. It passed through the Ambrose Lane area and continued east toward Giles County, Va. Thornsbury turned around before reaching Virginia and headed back to Princeton.

Story continues

The pickup truck crashed at the 18-mile marker and no other vehicles were involved. Thornsbury was transported to Princeton Community Hospital. A deputy's cruiser was hit during the pursuit, but the deputy was not injured.

The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment investigated the crash.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com