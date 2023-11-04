Wyoming County Sheriff's Department seizes large quantity of illegal substances

Nov. 3—Wyoming County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the Beechwood area on Sept. 23. The driver fled but crashed after a short distance.

During the initial investigation at the crash site, deputies recovered approximately $14,000 worth of controlled substances, including 72 grams of fentanyl, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 36 Neurontin pills, and other substances as well as multiple firearms.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Billy Ray Scott Jr. was arrested in the Princeton area of Mercer County on Nov. 2. He was arrested on several felony drug charges in addition to weapons and parole violation charges.

During the apprehension of Scott, a second fugitive, Michael Warren Bell, who was also wanted in Wyoming County, was also arrested on several drug-related charges.

"The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department would like to offer our sincerest thanks to the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, the West Virginia Division of Parole, Mercer County Sheriff's Office, and the West Virginia State Police in their combined efforts to arrest these two fugitives," a department spokesperson said.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division, or CUFFED, Task Force is comprised of several southern West Virginia law enforcement agencies, including the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.

"...With this partnership we are able to network with other agencies, sharing information about wanted persons, and it allows us to travel abroad to further pursue any and all of Wyoming County's wanted fugitives who may have left Wyoming County in attempts to flee from justice," the spokesperson noted.