Wyoming County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct; attorney says she's innocent

Mar. 10—A 26-year-old Tunkhannock Area High School gym teacher is on leave amid charges she had inappropriate contact with male students.

The teacher, Ellen Marie Kuzma, strongly disputed the charges Friday through her attorney, Peter Paul Olszewski Jr.

"She would like every single resident of Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, to know she is 100% innocent of each and every charge," Olszewski said, adding he will prove her innocence.

"I'm certainly looking forward to the preliminary hearing," Olszewski said.

On Thursday, Tunkhannock Twp. police charged Kuzma with four felony counts, including institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors, and 17 misdemeanors, such as stalking and indecent assault, following a months-long investigation.

In an emailed statement, Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters declined to comment on the case's specifics because it is pending in court. He said, "teachers have a duty to protect those under their care and supervision, and the majority do so admirably each and every day."

"However, when evidence comes forward to the police alleging a deviation from that duty, evaluating those allegations and taking action to ensure appropriate accountability is our highest priority," Peters said.

According to a 10-page affidavit prepared by township Cpl. John B. Zdaniewicz, the police began investigating referrals made in September from Wyoming County Children and Youth Services alleging she rubbed a male student's thigh and made inappropriate comments.

Students interviewed by police and by those at the Children's Advocacy Center of Susquehanna & Wyoming Counties described a teacher who was flirtatious with male students and who never engaged with female students.

In one case, one student said she turned on the song "Like a Virgin" by Madonna while they played a game and sang the lyrics "touched for the very first time" while looking at him. The day before, she questioned that student if he called her "bae" — a slang term of endearment between lovers — when he really had just said "hey."

"Oh okay," she said when the student corrected her, according to his statement to police. "I was about to say I didn't know we were like that yet."

Searches of cell phones did not reveal inappropriate messages, though police said students mentioned she touched their limbs and grabbed their hands, complaining she was cold. Video the police obtained shows she also hugged students.

One student told authorities she referred to a piece of gym equipment as a "sex swing" and laughed as she helped him into the equipment's harness.

School Superintendent Paul Dougherty said he believed Kuzma, a full-time teacher, began work at the district within the last two years. In an email, he said the faculty, administration and the school board are "saddened and outraged" at Kuzma's alleged behavior.

"While we will not comment on the charges, since they are the subject of criminal charges, the District wants to assure its students and parents that all proper protocol to ensure the safety of our students was followed," Dougherty said.

Kuzma is free on $15,000 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled April 6.

Olsezewski said Kuzma, who is on paid leave, is awaiting her day in court.

"She's been terribly, falsely accused of some terrible conduct," Olsezewski said. "And it didn't happen."

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.