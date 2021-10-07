Wyoming couple sentenced in child 'torture' case

Oct. 7—WILKES-BARRE — A Wyoming couple accused of routinely beating and abusing the woman's 12-year-old son were sentenced to spend up to eight years in prison.

Seith Dawson, 27, and Arika Keiziah Han Dixon, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas for sentencing.

Court records show both members of the couple entered guilty pleas in August on counts of aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 and endangering the welfare of children.

The pair were arrested in January after an investigation performed by the Wyoming Borough Police Department and Luzerne County Children & Youth. Police say the pair extensively abused the boy, who is Dixon's son and Dawson's step-son.

The investigation into the couple began last November when an officer arrived at a home on East Sixth Street after receiving reports that a 12-year-old child arrived at the house, claiming he fled his own home because of the abuse he was enduring.

When police arrived on scene, they were told by the child's aunt that she had seen the boy with a black eye previously. The boy told police that Dawson had punched him in the eye for getting cereal when he was hungry.

The boy told investigators he was forced to stand in the corner "from sunrise to sunset" as a punishment. He said he would regularly be tied up, and that Dawson would beat him.

Dawson and Dixon withheld food from the boy on a regular basis, police say, and they would tie him back up after eating.

He said he never received medical attention for any of his injuries. The examiner who interviewed the boy said he was "clearly a victim of child torture."

Lupas sentenced both Dixon and Dawson to spend between 48 and 96 months, or four to eight years, locked up in a state prison. Both were remanded to await transfer to a state facility.