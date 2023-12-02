Wyoming event ‘brings holiday magic’ for a good cause

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Wyoming is celebrating the holiday season by giving back to the community.

The city held its “Wrap Up Wyoming” event Friday to kick off a monthlong clothing drive.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holiday season for a really great cause,” Krashawn Martin, Wyoming’s director of Parks and Recreation, said.

On Friday, families who visited the Wyoming Senior Center were able to decorate cookies, see live reindeer, meet members of Wyoming Public Safety and even meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“Anything that’s going to bring a smile to a child’s face,” Martin said. “When they come in, their faces are going to light up — when they see the Christmas tree, when they see Santa, when families have an opportunity to hear their children perform in the bands and choirs that will be here tonight. Anything that brings that holiday magic in Wyoming, I love to see.”

The clothing drive runs until the end of December. The city is asking for new coats, scarfs, hats and gloves for children who attend public and private schools in Wyoming.

“This way, by going to the schools and directly benefiting their clothes closets at Christmastime, it’ll have families that they’ve identified that need the help,” Wyoming Mayor Kent Vanderwood said. “We have a need in Wyoming. We have a lot of families that are low income that can’t really do much at Christmastime. We have kids that come to our private and public schools without coats, without gloves. So this way, it’ll make them have a much nicer winter, nicer Christmas.”

You can drop off items at the Wyoming Senior Center, located at 2380 De Hoop Ave., or Wyoming City Hall, located at 1155 28th St.

