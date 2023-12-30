Wyoming faces a shortage of rural teachers: Here's how UW encourages rural educators

Dec. 30—ROCK RIVER — The principal of Rock River School said this was the first year where a teacher hasn't mentioned any plans to leave their position.

Rock River is a small town of about 200 residents located 40 miles northwest of Laramie, with a single K-12 school. Eight students make up Rock River School's entire 2024 graduating class, and a total of 90 students are enrolled.

Principal Stacie Anfinson came to Rock River four years ago and said she's had to hire at least one new teacher each year.

"We do have a (high) turnover rate," Anfinson said. "Historically, (a rural setting) is the starting point for a lot of young teachers."

As the state with the second-lowest population next to Alaska, rural schools make up a majority of Wyoming's school system — and they are in constant need of teachers. Approximately 15% of new teachers in Wyoming (those with less than three years of experience) are leaving the field, according to a 2022 report from the Wyoming Department of Education.

The University of Wyoming, however, is already spearheading initiatives to recruit rural educators within its undergraduates. Wyoming Rural Teacher Corps is the latest of five strategic initiatives to pull in more rural teachers. It was launched last year under the direction of Jenna Min Shim, interim dean of the UW College of Education.

Rock River School is partnered with the Wyoming Rural Teacher Corps. Four of its full-time teachers volunteered to be mentors for undergraduates who are enrolled in the program.

"I think (this program) could be a really beneficial thing for us," Anfinson said. "Not everybody wants a rural setting. These folks are going into it because they want it."

What is the Rural Teacher Corps?

The Wyoming Rural Teacher Corps is made up of UW undergraduates in both the Elementary Education Program and Secondary Education Program. The Corps launched its first "cohort" of 12 students last year.

Alison Mercier, an assistant professor of elementary science education at UW, said students in the program meet monthly to focus on place-based education, or education with projects centered around the school's community.

"(Place-based education) is important in all kinds of education, but especially in rural communities and rural schools," Mercier said. "When you enter into teaching in a rural school, you're not just teaching the students, you're really teaching within that community."

The program's biggest impact, however, was visits to the rural schools themselves. Calista Dugger is a current UW undergraduate who was part of the Corps' first cohort. Dugger said the focus of her second year in the program is to expand her network of rural teachers.

"Being able to connect with those teachers about what it is like to teach in a rural school gave me a lot of insight," Dugger said.

Isolation was a topic that was discussed frequently among Rural Teacher Corps members, Dugger said. Oftentimes, new teachers feel social isolation after moving to a new town.

"They're seen as an outsider, so it can just feel really isolating," Dugger said. "The teacher I spoke to the other day said that it can feel really lonely, and it can feel really hard to not have people to talk to."

Rural teachers in the program will offer ways they've dealt with their own social isolation during monthly meetings, offering advice to students who are considering rural education.

Addressing rural teacher shortages

The future founding board members of Rural School Collaborative (RSC) met in St. Louis one summer in 2014 to brainstorm ways to better meet the needs of rural education. It was from this meeting that RSC was born.

The mission of RSC is to improve rural education throughout the country.

RSC has multiple regional "hubs," and Teton Science Schools (TSS) serves as the Northern Rockies Hub for Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, led by the head of professional learning, Leslie Cook.

Hub partnerships work in collaboration with the national RSC program to provide infrastructure and feedback to best support rural schools.

TSS had connected with Rural Teacher Corps programs in other states through its collaboration with RSC.

"We just saw a real need and opportunity to offer something like that in Wyoming," Cook said.

In the fall of 2021, TSS and UW received a $25,000 catalyst grant from Rural Schools Collaborative, which provided the opportunity to open Wyoming Rural Teacher Corps. That came immediately after the UW College of Education received a three-year, $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development Program.

UW also collaborated with College for Every Student (CFES) Brilliant Pathways and used the money to launch the UW High Altitude Pathways (HAP) program. HAP is a three-year program where rural high school students connect with public schools, alternative education centers and after-school programs.

Shim described HAP as a "college-readiness" program for high school students. It's the starting point for young people who are considering a career in education, she said.

Colby Gull, managing director of the UW Trustees Education Initiative, is leading the program.

"First-generation students are often left without a support system to help them understand the processes required to apply for and pay for college," Gull said in a 2022 UW news article about the program. "The nomenclature of postsecondary education is like a foreign language for those whose parents did not attend college, and the entire experience can be seen as out of touch and out of reach."

A 'tight knit family'

As the junior high track coach for Rock River, Jeff Torbert started to get to know the teachers, students, parents and administration at the school. Soon, Torbert found himself falling in love with it.

"This feels more like ... a second home or family. You don't get that when you're in a school that has 50 employees," Torbert said. "We're all pretty tight knit."

Torbert previously taught at the Laramie Montessori Charter School for seven years. Before moving to Laramie, he spent a year teaching at a school in Milwaukee, where he saw 120 students a day.

"It's hard to get to know that many kids. ... I might remember seven or eight," he said. "Those kids that I've coached in the past, I still know them all. I could tell you about every single one of them."

Torbert is one of four teachers who volunteered to be a part of the Wyoming Rural Teacher Corps.

Kelly Vallier, who has taught at the school for 30 years, is another Rural Teacher Corps member. Three generations of her family are part of Rock River, with a son and daughter who teach classes and five grandchildren in the school.

"I don't think I could go teach in town anymore," Vallier said. "I don't think they have the culture and the atmosphere we have here."

Both teachers said the biggest benefit to teaching small classes is being able to develop personal relationships with the students.

Through more one-on-one communication with each student, Vallier said she is able to create activities and lessons "targeted for each individual kid."

Cook said Rock River is a great example of the close personal relationships that can only be found in a small setting.

"I think about that longevity, and that family connection and really that deep-rootedness in place as being a tremendous asset, like those folks want to be there," Cook said. "They care about their community, they're really deeply invested in it."

