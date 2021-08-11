Wyoming GOP leaders will no longer recognize Liz Cheney over Trump impeachment vote

Two Wyoming Republican leaders voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) as a member of their party, six months after she voted to impeach former President Trump, per the Casper Star-Tribune.

Why it matters: While symbolic, the move is the latest censuring that Cheney has faced for diverging from much of her party's response to the Capitol riot.

State of play: The Republican parties of Park county, in the state's northwest, and Carbon county, in the south, voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a GOP leader.

Both county boards passed their resolutions unanimously and submitted letters about the votes to Cheney's office last week.

Joey Correnti, chair of the Carbon County Republican Party, expects other counties to follow suit, according to the Star-Tribune.

The resolutions have no legal effect on Cheney's party affiliation.

Flashback: Cheney was one of 10 Republican Congresspeople to support articles of impeachment that accused Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Consequently, she was formally censured by her state party in February and removed from her House leadership position in May.

What they're saying: "In short, and in the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump...'You’re Fired!'" both the Park and Carbon county letters read.

Cheney's spokesperson Jeremy Adler told the Star-Tribune that she "knows that she and all elected officials are bound by their duty under the US Constitution, not by blind loyalty to one man."

