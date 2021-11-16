Wyoming GOP votes to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a Republican

The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as a member of the GOP, AP reports.

Why it matters: Since voting to impeach former President Trump, Cheney has faced repeated criticism from Republicans and was removed from her leadership position in the House.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

A 31-29 vote by the state party central committee on Saturday marks the party's second formal rebuke of Cheney.

The big picture: Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee, has not retreated from her attacks on Trump.

In a fiery speech last week, she called on the Republican Party to reject Trump's lies and return to an identity rooted in "fidelity to the Constitution ... [and] the rule of law."

What they're saying: “She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler told AP.

Go deeper: Wyoming GOP censures Liz Cheney for voting to impeach Trump

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.