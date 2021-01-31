Wyoming governor: Keystone XL Pipeline cancellation is ‘a real problem’ for energy-producing states
Gov. Mark Gordon discusses what President Biden’s climate plans will mean for his state on ‘America’s News HQ.’
Gov. Mark Gordon discusses what President Biden’s climate plans will mean for his state on ‘America’s News HQ.’
Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) bestowed some bipartisan praise on the Biden administration Sunday, telling ABC News' Martha Raddatz that the vaccine distribution in his state has been "seamless" lately and he's grateful President Biden and his team are "working to assure" the Arkansas-U.S. government partnership remains in tact. When asked if he thought Biden was doing enough, Hutchinson said he "was delighted that we had a 14 percent increase in vaccine supply last week." And, given the global vaccine supply shortage, he's happy "we have that partnership, which is good, with the federal government." “In terms of the vaccine distribution, it’s been seamless,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says on the Biden administration’s efforts. “President Biden and his team is working to assure that partnership and not tear it apart, which I’m very grateful for.” https://t.co/0tIupXQlob pic.twitter.com/VQQiXHie2v — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Don't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicThe reality of Brexit
Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.
Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.
The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane.
John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist who helped run presidential campaigns for the late Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) in 2000 and 2008 and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) in 2016, has been accused of online harassment by 21 men, The New York Times reports. In interviews, the men said that over the course of several years Weaver — who is also a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group formed by Republicans (he is no longer involved with the group — sent unsolicited and sexually provocative over the internet. The exchanges reportedly did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and the men did not accuse Weaver of unlawful conduct, the Times notes, but they did describe being "preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work." Weaver even sent messages to a 14-year-old boy, eventually inviting him to come to Las Vegas with him after he turned 18. One of the men who received messages from Weaver last year when he was a recent college graduate looking for a job politics said "it just seemed like he was exploiting his power." The Times' provided new, specific details about the situation, but allegations of Weaver's solicitations were first reported earlier this month by The American Conservative. In response, Weaver acknowledged sending the inappropriate messages and apologized. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Arkansas' Republican governor praises Biden administration's 'seamless' vaccine distributionDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic
One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."
Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China. Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”
‘Yes, I believe that we do [have the votes],’ Senator Bernie Sanders says of party-line Covid relief proposal
The Moscow police plan to stifle an opposition protest by clamping down on the center of the city backfired — not only did the massive demonstration take place, but it was spread throughout a wide swath of the city. Moscow police always come out strong for unauthorized protest gatherings, but the plan for Sunday's demonstration demanding freedom for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was especially anathema symbolically. It was to start on Lubyanka Square, where the Federal Security Service that Navalny accuses of poisoning him is headquartered, then march a half-kilometer to the presidential administration building, about as close to the levers of power that a protester could get without breaching the Kremlin’s walls.
China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.
There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of cooking equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a sauce. Consumer Repor...
Former editor calls fury over election results ‘a cynical, knowing effort by political operators and their hype men in the media to steal an election’
Tens of thousands took to the streets across Russia on Sunday to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have shaken the Kremlin. More than 4,700 people were detained by police, according to a monitoring group, and some were beaten.
For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Arkansas' Republican governor praises Biden administration's 'seamless' vaccine distributionDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic
Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.
Jesce Horton was 18 years old when he was first arrested for carrying two grams of cannabis. A star engineering student who had grown up in the shadow of his father's own weed conviction, he had found that the drug unlocked his talent for maths. That arrest was the of three that would eventually cost him his scholarship, force him to drop out for a time and block a promotion at his dream job. "It had a great effect on my future and my self-esteem," he says. "When you're arrested, you see a lot of your doors close immediately." But Mr Horton persevered, and today he runs a legal cannabis business called LOWD in Portland, Oregon, which had been the first of the United States to end criminal penalties for possession of the drug in 1973. His course exemplifies how cannabis has left the shadows of America's drug war to become a legitimate business. Now Oregon is going one step further, aiming to give people caught with harder drugs a second chance.
QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’
Cancun and Tulum, eastern Mexico, have become favourite destinations for Americans even though the country now has the third highest coronavirus mortality rate in the world.Relaxed restrictions at the Mexican border has lead to an influx of Americans looking to unwind. While many countries require a negative coronavirus test or a period of quarantine upon arrival, Mexico does not ask for either.In November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assigned the highest travel alert level for Mexico and advised its citizens not to travel to the Latin American country due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.Despite the warnings, thousands flock to the Mexican Caribbean in search of parties and nightlife.The Mexican health ministry on Thursday (January 28) reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 1,825,519 and deaths to 155,145.