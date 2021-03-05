Wyoming governor quietly mobilized Guard troops in Cheyenne

MEAD GRUVER
·3 min read

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — While the Wyoming National Guard was sending more than 100 troops to Washington, D.C., to help with security around President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of Guard troops and others in case of violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

The all-but-undisclosed local deployment Jan. 15-21, specifics of which came to light Friday after an inquiry by The Associated Press, stood in stark contrast with the state's contribution to U.S. Capitol security praised by Gordon and other top Wyoming officials.

“Thank you to the @wyoguard members who are serving our country by providing support at today’s Presidential inauguration. Wyomingites are grateful for your service,” Gordon, a Republican, tweeted on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Wyoming's congressional delegation — Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, all Republicans — likewise have posed in photos with and lauded the Wyoming troops at the U.S. Capitol but not those working similar duty back home.

The governor didn't previously disclose details of the deployment of 60 Army National Guard and 13 Air National Guard members in the Cheyenne area because it was a “security operation,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said Friday.

“They basically were prepared to do backup in case there was some sort of violent action at the Capitol,” Pearlman said. “They can’t perform law enforcement duties, so they were purely as support.”

While other states such as Utah made high-profile increases to security after an FBI warning of “armed protests” in all 50 states that week, security in Cheyenne appeared light. In fact, the Guard troops weren't far away at an “undisclosed location," Pearlman said.

Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff's Department, Cheyenne Police Department and Wyoming state park personnel also were on standby, Pearlman said.

The Cheyenne deployment was announced in the vaguely worded last line of a Wyoming National Guard news release Jan. 14 that announced the troops headed to Washington, D.C., Pearlman added.

“Additional National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be made available to provide support to Wyoming authorities, should the need arise,” the release said without elaboration.

The added security proved unnecessary. Hundreds of protesters prompted a lockdown of the Wyoming Capitol on Jan. 6, the same day a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

Hundreds turned out again Jan. 28 to hear Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz rail from the Capitol steps against Cheney for voting to impeach Trump for the riot. Both gatherings were peaceful and no protests of note happened in Cheyenne between those dates.

The extra use of Guard troops, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, local police and sheriff’s officers and state park personnel in Cheyenne came to light with an Associated Press request for costs associated with additional security at the state Capitol this year.

The extra security that week cost $163,531, including $128,815 incurred by the Wyoming Military Department. The military expenses included $70,179 for pay, $36,864 for lodging, $10,742 for equipment costs and $11,030 for food, according to the governor's office.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol meanwhile spent an extra $29,374, the Cheyenne Police Department $4,000, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office $645 and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources $697 on extra security at the ready that week, Gordon's office said.

How many others besides the Guard troops were on standby for security in Cheyenne wasn't known. Highway Patrol, sheriff's and police officials didn't immediately provide that information when asked Friday.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Recommended Stories

  • 3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

    The suspect’s daughter reportedly witnessed the stabbing and told her online school teacher.

  • Capitol Police Request That National Guard Extend Stay In Washington By 60 Days

    The request, reported by multiple outlets, comes amid heightened security in response to a another potential extremist plot to attack the Capitol complex.

  • Chamber of Commerce decides against widespread political ban following Capitol insurrection

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce revealed Friday it won't withhold political donations from lawmakers who simply voted against certifying the presidential election results and instead decide on a case-by-case basis.Why it matters: The Chamber is the marquee entity representing businesses and their interests in Washington. Its memo, obtained exclusively by Axios, could set the tone for businesses debating how to handle their candidate and PAC spending following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The Chamber's use of selective donations frees it to continue supporting some high-profile legislators who earned its endorsement and financial support in prior elections.The organization has previously backed all eight of the senators who voted against certifying President Biden's Electoral College win — including Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — through either endorsements or contributions from its political action committee.While it hadn't formally paused its political activity following the attack, the Chamber had conducted a review that resulted in its current donation policy.What they're saying: "We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," the Chamber's Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson wrote in the recent memo."There is a meaningful difference between a member of Congress who voted 'no' on the question of certifying the votes of certain states and those who engaged and continue to engage in repeated actions that undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.""For example, casting a vote is different than organizing the rally of January 6th or continuing to push debunked conspiracy theories. We will take into consideration actions such as these and future conduct that erodes our democratic institutions."What to watch: At the end of the first quarter, the Chamber will begin to make donations from its PAC in coordination with its updated policy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meet Afghanistan's fearless Gen Z influencers, who are blowing up on TikTok and have more Instagram followers than the president

    Social media has taken off in Afghanistan. On TikTok and Instagram, women are shaping how we see their country.

  • Dassault to unveil business jet, sees lower deliveries

    Dassault Aviation took a step closer on Friday to refreshing its line-up of business jets, saying the first flight of its Falcon 6X was imminent and promising details of a new Future Falcon aircraft in "months or even weeks". The two initiatives are crucial if Dassault is to maintain its grip on the corporate jet market after a development setback, but shares in the French planemaker stumbled as it predicted lower deliveries for the existing Falcon series in 2021. Chief Executive Eric Trappier said the maiden flight of the Pratt & Whitney-powered Falcon 6X would be announced in days.

  • Patrick Mahomes has no words for Drake mentioning him on new song

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responds to Drake mentioning his contract on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

  • China pledges to build 'Polar Silk Road' over 2021-2025

    China will construct a "Polar Silk Road" and actively participate in the development of Arctic and Antarctic regions, it said in its new 2021-2025 "five-year plan" published on Friday. The plan said China would "participate in pragmatic cooperation in the North Pole" and "raise its ability to participate in the protection and utilisation of the South Pole". China has been eyeing lucrative mineral resources as well as potential new shipping routes in Arctic regions, as ice caps recede as a result of rising temperatures.

  • Predicting the Mets' 2024 roster: Prospects, trades, free agents, and keepers

    The Mets' top prospects will be making their presence felt as part of a roster bolstered by Matt Chapman and Jose Berrios in 2024.

  • Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant

    The Philippines has recorded 52 more cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday, presenting new challenges for a country battling one of Asia's worst outbreaks. Out of the new cases of the variant, known as B.1.351, the health ministry said 41 were detected in Manila, while the origin of the others was still being verified. The Philippines first reported six cases of the variant on Tuesday.

  • Joe Biden campaigned as the mask candidate. Now he's facing the limits of the bully pulpit

    Joe Biden ran as the mask candidate. As president, his bully pulpit has limits that states are exploiting.

  • Minnesota court rules 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin should be reinstated

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should face a third-degree murder charge in the killing of George Floyd that had previously been dropped by a trial judge, the Star Tribune reports. Why it matters: Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision reverses the previous ruling and sends the case back to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, meaning that Chauvin's trial scheduled to begin next week could be delayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state's motion," the Appeals Court said, per the Tribune."But the district court's decision must be consistent with this opinion."Context: Last October, Cahill ruled that the third-degree charge was being dropped because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger.Flashback: Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe," leading to Floyd's death.Go deeper: Minneapolis on edge ahead of Derek Chauvin trialMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden changed his plan for the strike on Iran-backed militias at the last minute to avoid killing a woman and children

    Intelligence came in that a woman and children were in the strike area as F-15E Strike Eagles were in the air and on their way.

  • Lisa Ashton makes darts history with victory over Aaron Beeney at UK Open

    The 50-year-old downed Beeney 6-2 to become the first female to win at this tournament since Dena Hedman 16 years ago.

  • Europe fears creating COVID-19 vaccine 'passports' could lead to discrimination, division

    'Two-tier society?' Europe conflicted over 'passports' for people vaccinated for COVID-19.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • PSL T20 cricket postponed after outbreak up to 7 positives

    The Pakistan Super League was postponed indefinitely after three more coronavirus cases on Thursday raised the tally to seven in the Twenty20 cricket tournament. The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the owners of the six teams were reluctant to continue, even with the option of a five-day 'circuit-breaker.' “They (owners) made it very clear that the players were not in a mental state to continue,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in Karachi.

  • Myanmar coup: 'Everything will be OK' teenage protester mourned

    Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was one of 38 people killed in anti-coup protests on Wednesday.

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally