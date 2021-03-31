Wyoming man charged with threatening to kill Matt Gaetz ahead of rally to unseat Liz Cheney

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz was among several Republicans who were allegedly sent death threats on the day of a planned rally in Wyoming to unseat Liz Cheney for voting to impeach Donald Trump.

In federal court on Tuesday, Christopher Kent Podlesnik pleaded not guilty to leaving threatening voicemail messages to Mr Gaetz and other elected officials on the day of the rally.

The court appearance came as Mr Gaetz himself was accused of being under federal investigation over an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, which he says is part of an organised $25m extortion plot. He has denied any wrongdoing.

There is no suggestion the two cases are connected.

Mr Podlesnik, 51, was charged with seven counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce for allegedly threatening the group of Republican officials if Mr Gaetz entered Wyoming on 28 January, according to the Department of Justice.

Read more:

"I will [expletive] see that Matt Gaetz gets killed when he [expletive] gets here," Mr Podlensnik allegedly said on a voicemail to the office of senator John Barrasso, according to the arrest affidavit.

"You let Gaetz step into the State of Wyoming, not only is he going to be dead, are you, you're going to be dead," another message allegedly said.

Similar messages were allegedly left Wyoming senator Cynthia Lummis, state senator Anthony Bouchard, and Mr Gaetz himself, who was holding a rally that day at the Wyoming Capitol

The message to Mr Gaetz allegedly said: "I'm not going to [expletive] ask you why you [expletive] think you should be killed, I'm just going to [expletive] put two in your head."

All of the threats were directed at left on the same day as Mr Gaetz held a rally in Wyoming to unseat Ms Cheney for voting to impeach Mr Trump, according to prosecutors.

Each of the seven charges carries a prison sentence of up to five years and fines up to $250,000, meaning Mr Podlesnik could face a total of 35 years and $1.75m in fines if found guilty on all charges.

Judge Mark L Carman said on Tuesday that the incident was likely related to alcohol abuse, according to the Casper Star-Tribune. Mr Podlesnik will remain under house arrest until the case is set to be heard on 1 June, the Tribune reported.

In a press release announcing the charges, acting US attorney Bob Murray said Americans cherish the freedom of speech secured by the Bill of Rights.

“However, true threats of violence are not protected by the Constitution," he said.

