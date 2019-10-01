Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney: Ukraine phone call is 'starting to seem like a political set up' against Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming singled out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Twitter and suggested that the phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart "is starting to seem like a political set up."

In her tweet, Cheney asked “what did you know and when did you know it?” of Pelosi while referencing the Democratic Speaker's "60 Minutes" interview in which she described talking to Trump about the call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky before it was released to the public.

Cheney continued, "This is starting to seem like a political set up.”

.⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ said on 60 Minutes last night she knew the details of the classified Ukraine call before White House released transcript. This is starting to seem like a political set up. So, Madame Speaker, “what did you know and when did you know it?” pic.twitter.com/g5tlL5hBsX — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 30, 2019

Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump after Democrats expressed alarm over an August complaint accusing Trump of having "used the power of his office" to solicit foreign interference to discredit Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The complaint also alleges that White House officials sought to "lock down" records of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky in which the president urged Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who once had business interests in Ukraine.

Twitter backlash: Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on President Donald Trump's 'Civil War' threat: 'Beyond repugnant'

Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had been pushing Ukraine to investigate Burisma Group, a Ukrainian energy company where the vice president's son served on the board of directors.

“It is wrong for a president to say that he wants you – another head of state – to create something negative about his possible political opponent to his own advantage, at the expense of our national security, his oath of office to the Constitution and the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said on "60 Minutes."

Last week, Trump and the Department of Justice released a summary of the phone call.

In a separate tweet, Cheney accused Democrats of “careening from one impeachment to another," adding that they “can’t even wait 24 hours to see the transcript. Lesson: Evidence doesn’t matter to them.”

On "60 Minutes," Pelosi elaborated on her decision to move forward with an official impeachment inquiry: "We could not ignore what the president did. He gave us no choice. So, it wasn't any change of mind. I always said we will follow the facts where they take us. And when we see them, we will be ready. And we are ready."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Cheney: Ukraine phone call 'political set up' vs. Donald Trump