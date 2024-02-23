Wyoming residents face torture, child abuse charges

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people from Wyoming are facing charges for torture and child abuse.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened over a period of 10 years, from 2013 to 2023. Their arraignment is set to take place Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. News 8 is waiting to name the individuals involved until then.

When asked why it took a decade for the abuse to be discovered, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker said, “It’s when the disclosure came, that’s the best I can tell you.”

“As soon as the police found out about it, and CPS got involved, the investigation started,” said Becker. “A lot of times we have a criminal sexual conduct case and a lot of cases involving children, there is a delayed disclosure. There are reasons they don’t tell right away.”

Becker wasn’t able to share specific details of the case just yet, since the two individuals are waiting to be arraigned.

According to neighbors, the children were homeschooled and constantly outside either working or running around the neighborhood with their two dogs. People who live in the area also said they’d see the children running around the neighborhood during odd hours of the night.

According to Becker, torture cases are something his office doesn’t see often.

“It’s the nature of the charge because it’s fairly unique,” he explained. “It’s a specific intent to cause cruel or extreme pain, or mental suffering. Given the height and nature of what we have to prove, that’s specific intent for kind of extreme pain. It goes beyond your quote unquote normal shootings or stabbings that we see, which are very bad, but this just takes it to a little higher level.”

Becker said the county has the Children’s Advocacy Center to help in situations like this.

“Delay disclosure is almost the norm because a lot of times these kids are afraid, or they are in a situation where they may love the person, but don’t want to get them in trouble, so it’s a very complex thing … but as soon as the police found out, CPS was involved,” he said.

