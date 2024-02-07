Wyoming Seminary presents Winter Acting Workshop

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.