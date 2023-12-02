Wyoming State Museum adds exhibit on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women

Dec. 2—One corner in the Wyoming State Museum is now dedicated to a critical topic.

The latest exhibit added to the flagship state history museum is, unfortunately, hardly history at all. It's an ever-present situation in the state of Wyoming, but many people remain ignorant to the topic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in the United States.

"That's what we've been seeing from our guests and their feedback of, 'Oh my gosh, I had no idea this was happening,'" said Elisabeth DeGriner, supervisor of exhibits and programs at the Wyoming State Museum. "I'd say most staff had no idea what was going on. We're happy to bring the knowledge to the general public. Even our guests from out of state, too."

The space where the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke with DeGriner in the State Museum is a small one, containing a wall of statistics pulled directly from the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous People statewide report conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming.

Statistics illustrate the disproportionate violence that occurs toward Indigenous peoples in the state of Wyoming, as well as the allegedly minimized response from local law enforcement and lesser, often more skewed coverage in news media. A study concluded that not only did Indigenous victims receive 30% of coverage compared to White victims' 50%, but the information included in coverage of Indigenous victims focused less on the person and more on the crime, often using dehumanizing language. This is often colloquially referred to as "Missing White Woman Syndrome."

From 2000 to 2020, Indigenous peoples made up 21% of all homicide victims, while the demographic only made up 3% of Wyoming's total population. Though the total number of homicides have dropped since the 2020, the homicide rate is still disproportionate (12% of homicides, despite being 3% of the population) according to the newly released 2023 MMIP statewide report.

This updated report also covers the impact of increased awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous people, both in Wyoming and nationwide. Outside of several task forces being assembled, including the federal Not Invisible Act Committee being established in 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon also declared May 5 "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day." The "Missing people of Wyoming" Facebook group has also since been founded, as well as the Missing Person Community Resource List in 2022.

It's a lot of information to digest, especially for those who are unfamiliar with the subject. The curators at the museum took care to make sure that the display is accessible for the average guest — not straying away from the gravity of the subject, but, at the same time, not overwhelming the viewer to the point that they "shut down."

DeGriner sees it as essential to include an exhibit in the state's flagship museum.

"It's definitely something we have to take into consideration, knowing that we're representing the state of Wyoming," DeGriner said. "The Indigenous communities are part of the Wyoming community, as well. It's important to talk about things that are going on in the state.

"The numbers include 22 out of 23 counties, so it's not just something that's happening in one area of the state. It's spread throughout."

Museum attendees might not initially notice the statistics. Instead, their eyes will likely be drawn to a shimmering red dress, encased in glass against the adjoining wall. The dress is featured in the documentary "Who She Is," the driving force behind the new exhibit.

The documentary is a major piece of both the exhibit and the movement that brought the issue of MMIW into the public consciousness. Currently, the film is on the screening circuit, having received numerous awards at smaller film festivals.

"Who She Is," co-produced and co-directed by Sophie Barksdale and Jordan Dresser of the Northern Arapahoe, focuses on the stories of four Indigenous women from the Wind River Reservation in Northern Wyoming that were kidnapped since 1980:

— Abbi Washakie — Murdered in 1989. Case closed.

— Sheila Hughes — Murdered in 1996. Cold case.

— Jocelyn Watt — Murdered in 2019. Case ongoing.

— Lela C'Hair — Kidnapped in Mexico. Escaped.

The full film, not yet available outside of select screenings around the country, takes viewers through the events these four women faced, with watercolor-like animation following along.

"At the end of seeing this film, you now know these women," Barksdale said in a later interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "You should love them as much as we do. You can take them with you so when you say something about MMIP, you can say, 'Oh, that's what happened to Abby, or that's what happened to Jocelyn.'

"We just wanted to normalize these women. This is your neighbor. This is your friend. This is your mother. If you're not native, there's still a connection. We're all human."

The version being screened at the Wyoming State Museum has been re-edited to focus on the overarching issue of MMIW through interviews with Northern Arapahoe and Eastern Shoshone leaders and experts around the state of Wyoming. This version opens with a startling statistic — more Indigenous women were murdered or reported missing in the United States in 2016 than there were fatalities in 15 years of the Iraq War.

There are many subjects attributed to the high rates, but one of the topics the documentary focuses on, particularly with C'Hair's story, is that of human trafficking in the United States.

Nationally, 40% of sex trafficking victims identify as Indigenous American, Alaskan Native or First Nations, though it's impossible to cultivate statistics on how many people are entered into human trafficking due to its nature as underground criminal activity. Interstate 25 is identified as a national hot spot in the Polaris Project.

"We did a community screening tour around Wyoming, and people said to us, 'Oh, well, that happened in Mexico. That doesn't happen in Wyoming,'" Barksdale said. "But you go onto the Polaris website, and there's a little red dot over our state. Just because we don't talk about it doesn't mean it doesn't happen."

The remainder is an all-encompassing discussion that attempts to compile how the legal system and sociological impacts have shaped the MMIW crisis, including things like higher rates of alcoholism, drug use and domestic violence on U.S. reservations. Sometimes, cases passed along to the FBI, which has jurisdiction over anything more than aggravated assault and battery in tribal court, simply slip through the cracks if the FBI chooses not to further investigate.

Like the MMIP report, the documentary closes on possible solutions and advancements in countering the issue in the state. Barksdale, as well as interviewees in the film, can identify the progress that is being made in Wyoming.

There's more work to be done, but being included in a prominent cultural institution is no small step when it comes to raising awareness of the issue.

"Something that Jordan and I have been talking about a lot is, yes, the goal of this film was to create awareness, but that's the first step," she said. "We think that's doing a great job. But now we have to take the next step, which is taking action."

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.