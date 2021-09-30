Wyoming Supreme Court affirms conviction in 2019 high-speed shootout case

Hannah Black, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
Sep. 30—CHEYENNE — In an opinion filed Sept. 22, the Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of a woman for her involvement in a Cheyenne high-speed chase and shootout in 2019.

In December 2019, a jury found Chasity Larae Jacobs, the passenger in the car, guilty of accessory to attempted second-degree murder and reckless endangering. Prior to the trial, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. She was sentenced in June 2020 to 25 to 35 years in prison.

Dominique Patrick Childers, Jacobs's co-defendant and the driver of the car, was found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of felony property destruction, one count of felony methamphetamine possession, two counts of misdemeanor property destruction, misdemeanor reckless endangering and eluding. He was sentenced to 50 to 70 years in prison.

The two led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and shootout from Interstate 25 throughout downtown Cheyenne, eventually crashing near the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to previous reporting.

Childers was driving a stolen 2016 Toyota Camry that reached a maximum speed of 115 miles per hour while trying to avoid being pulled over on the interstate. He then drove through downtown Cheyenne at speeds close to 65 mph.

Throughout the chase, multiple shots were fired at a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser and a Cheyenne Police Department cruiser, striking both vehicles several times, according to previous reporting.

In Jacobs's appeal, justices were asked whether Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe, who presided over the trial, was correct in refusing the defense's request to inform the jury about a lesser charge of accessory to attempted voluntary manslaughter.

The high court said yes, because the charge of voluntary manslaughter requires proof that someone acted in the heat of passion, and none existed in this case, they wrote, agreeing with Sharpe.

There was also no evidence of the required "extreme or severe provocation" from the officer who attempted to pull over Jacobs and Childers, and Jacobs failed to argue as such in her appeal, the justices wrote.

"Trooper Powell attempted to lawfully stop Mr. Childers for a speeding violation, and he and other officers continued that lawful pursuit when Mr. Childers failed to stop. As a matter of law, a reasonable person would not lose her normal self-control or her ability to act from judgment, rather than passion, under such circumstances," the opinion reads.

Even if Jacobs had pointed to such a provocation, the district judge still would have been correct to deny the request because she didn't provide evidence that she'd acted in a heat of passion — in fact, it was to the contrary, the justices wrote.

"The pursuit lasted 12 to 15 minutes and thus was not a sudden occurrence. During that period, Ms. Jacobs had the presence of mind to both fire and reload a weapon, acts that required at least some amount of deliberation," the opinion reads.

Though Jacobs's DNA was found on two magazines for one of the pistols, her appeal argued that there was still a question of when her DNA was deposited on the magazines, and whether she or Childers did the reloading. Because of this, she argued in the appeal, a jury should have been able to consider her intent separately.

Still, the justices wrote that Jacobs's potentially differing intent from Childers still did not support a jury instruction for voluntary manslaughter, because there was no evidence of extreme provocation or that Jacobs acted in a sudden heat of passion.

Jacobs's appeal also asked the Supreme Court to consider whether the district court's written sentencing order on her reckless endangering and possession counts was different from the judge's oral sentencing, and whether those sentences exceeded the statutory maximums.

At Jacobs's sentencing hearing, Sharpe sentenced her to "one year of incarceration" for the reckless endangering and possession counts, but in a written order sentenced her to "a period of not less than one (1) year" on each. Jacobs argued in her appeal that this was illegal because it did not match the oral sentencing, and because the sentence exceeded both charges' one-year statutory maximum.

The high court said the district court's written sentence "improperly deviated from the one-year terms the court orally pronounced during sentencing" by "arguably impos(ing) open-ended terms on those counts." Because they were open-ended, they arguably exceed the maximum one-year terms, making them illegal.

While the opinion affirmed Jacobs's conviction, the Supreme Court ordered the district court to correct the written sentencing order.

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill, whose office represented the state on appeal, declined to comment. State Public Defender Diane Lozano, whose office represented Jacobs on appeal, could not be reached for comment by press time.

The Supreme Court also affirmed Childers's conviction in an Aug. 16 opinion. Childers challenged two of his property destruction convictions — claiming he had not "knowingly" caused the damage — and his conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine, claiming insufficient evidence had been provided for both.

In this opinion, the high court said Childers had acted voluntarily when he caused the property damage by knowingly evading law enforcement while under the influence of methamphetamine, whether he intended to cause the property damage or not.

The court also affirmed the possession conviction, writing that it was satisfied with an agent's testimony during trial that Childers had been in possession of 4.36 grams of methamphetamine, which exceeds the felony amount.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

