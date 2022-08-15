Will Wyoming vote out Liz Cheney?
Liz Cheney’s opposition to former president Donald Trump has left her fighting to hold on to Wyoming's only House seat which she has held for three terms. (Aug. 15)(AP video by Haven Daley)
Liz Cheney has said for more than a year that she will do whatever it takes to keep former President Donald Trump from getting back into the White House.
In a 13-page response to The Palm Beach Post and others, prosecutors said releasing the docment would cause "irreparable harm" to their investigation.
Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another.
To be a target of an investigation means that either law enforcement or prosecutors are looking to bring possible criminal charges against someone.
The Department of Justice said releasing the affidavit supporting the FBI search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago would harm the investigation.
Sen. Rick Scott, representing a state with a large Jewish population which includes Holocaust survivors, ought to know better than to recklessly toss around Hitler references.
Border Patrol agents have made about 1.82 million arrests at the southern border in the government’s fiscal year so far, new figures published show. It’s the second year under the Biden administration that arrests hit a record.
Ramona Shelburne reports on the dynamic between Kevin Durant and James Harden.
The Justice Department said Monday it opposes the release of an FBI affidavit justifying a search warrant used to seize documents at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida last week. Wendy Benjaminson reports on "Bloomberg Triple Take."
Russian Air Force pilots are attempting to destroy evidence of their role in carrying out war crimes against the Ukrainian people, Defense Intelligence(DI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a message on its website on Aug. 14.
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, a neurologist convicted last month of sexually abusing patients, reportedly committed suicide at a New York City jail on Monday. Cruciani was awaiting sentencing at the time of his death, and faced up to life in prison.
4-star athlete Kenyon Sadiq makes a surprise announcement on Twitter that he is committed to Oregon.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is heading into her Tuesday primary against a Trump-backed opponent seemingly undaunted, even as the odds are increasingly tipped in her rival’s favor. The Wyoming congresswoman has emerged as the most prominent GOP critic of former President Trump, having voted to impeach him and taken part in the House committee investigating…
Would you object to what the FBI and the Justice Department have done if the investigation was focused on someone who wasn't Donald Trump?
Although the RHOA alum denied she was drinking, the report obtained by PEOPLE noted that Ariana possessed a THC vape pen and "had a noticeable sway" during a field sobriety test
After strong rains and recent flooding, monsoon season is expected for longer. Expect more storms this weekend into next week.
She hints Kushner may have turned over information because of suspicions or trouble linked to his massive $2 billion Saudi business deal.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is expected to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040.