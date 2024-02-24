Wyoming wildfire briefly closes Interstate 25 in Colorado north of Fort Collins

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. Saturday: Interstate 25 to the Wyoming border has reopened, the Colorado State Patrol in Larimer County reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: Interstate 25 south of the Colorado-Wyoming border is closed due to a wildfire threat in Wyoming, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The state patrol posted about the closure on social media at 11:41 a.m. Saturday. It starts just north of Wellington around mile marker 280, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted onto Owl Canyon Road and west to U.S. Highway 287, and there is no estimated time for reopening, the agencies said.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said there was a wildfire burning west of Cheyenne. They posted video showing blowing smoke and said traffic from Interstate 80 was being diverted to Happy Jack Road.

Video sent from our Cheyenne Lieutenant. Wildfire is spreading rapidly just west of Cheyenne. Traffic is being diverted on I80 to Happy Jack Road. pic.twitter.com/Zzvv1j5NJ3 — WYDOT District 1 (@wydot1) February 24, 2024

Another video showed flames along Wyoming highway 22 south of I-80.

Multiple agencies are working to contain the wildfire in Cheyenne. Please obey closures. Video shows conditions on WY222 just south of I80 by MM357. pic.twitter.com/j9Rx4BUFrA — WYDOT District 1 (@wydot1) February 24, 2024

Red flag and high wind warnings were issued for Northern Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. A red flag warning means warm temperatures combined with high winds and low humidity make conditions favorable for wildfire to easily spread.

