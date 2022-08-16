Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries

Former President Donald Trump's tour of political vengeance will make a stop in Wyoming on Tuesday to try to unseat his biggest critic in the Republican Party.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., faces a Trump-backed challenger who is widely projected to defeat the vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's role in fueling it.

While some Republicans have stood up to Trump – 10 in the House voted for his second impeachment – none has taken him on as strongly as Cheney, who has said Republicans cannot have both loyalty to Trump and to the U.S. Constitution.

Cheney's race is the main event on Tuesday, which also features a special election in Alaska to replace the late GOP Rep. Don Young, who died earlier this year. Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting to select a member of Congress from a field of three.

And Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski is also in a primary to keep her seat.

Three candidates emerge from crowded field in Alaska House race

Three candidates will be ranked by Alaska voters Tuesday in a special election for the late Republican Rep. Don Young's seat.

The candidates — Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Nick Begich and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — came out on top after an unprecedented 48-candidate primary, held under the state's new election laws got rid of partisan primaries, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Who is Harriet Hageman, Cheney's Trump-backed opponent?

Wyoming lawyer Harriet Hageman is the leading Republican challenger for Cheney’s congressional seat. She unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018.

A former supporter of Cheney, having donated to her 2014 and 2016 congressional campaigns, Hageman unsuccessfully ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018 and sat on the Wyoming state Republican committee until announcing her challenge to Cheney.

The main difference between the two candidates is their relationship with Trump. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment over his alleged incitement of a riot, and she lost her spot as head of the House GOP conference after refusing to endorse the former president’s false claims of election fraud. Hageman, on the other hand, has Trump's endorsement and is vocal in her support of him.

Cheney v. Trump

The long-awaited proxy battle between Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and former President Donald Trump will play out Tuesday as Cheney faces Trump-backed lawyer Harriet Hageman for the state's sole House seat.

Cheney — whose leadership on the Jan. 6 House committee and persistent criticism of Trump has landed her on the former president's political hit list — is not expected to win the race. But she's made it clear that, no matter the outcome Tuesday, she won't stop her mission to eradicate Donald Trump from American politics.

"I clearly put my oath of office above political calculations," Cheney told USA TODAY. "What surprises me is there are so few who have done that."

Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ and a ‘threat’ in ad for Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON – Cutting a campaign ad for daughter and embattled Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney blistered ex-President Donald Trump on Thursday as a threat to the nation's future.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump," the former vice president said in an extraordinary attack on a former president from the same party.

When do the polls close

Just two states hold primaries Tuesday: Wyoming and Alaska.

Wyoming's polls close at 9 p.m. ET, and Alaska's polls close at midnight ET.

