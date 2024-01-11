Wyomissing police recover $25,000 worth of stolen power tools from West Reading home

Jan. 11—Wyomissing police recovered nearly $25,000 worth of stolen power tools from a West Reading home where the man accused of stealing them from a construction site was staying, investigators said in court papers.

Andrew J. Geisel, 50, was found hiding in the home in the 500 block of Oak Terrace when officers with a search warrant entered the home Tuesday, police said.

Geisel, who has no permanent residence, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Following arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge David L. Yoch in Reading Central Court, he was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail to await a hearing.

According to investigators:

Wyomissing police were called to the construction site at the southeast corner of Penn Avenue and Park Road for a report of a burglary. Officers learned that tools were stolen from contractors working there.

Someone pried open large metal storage boxes that had been secured by padlocks and took tools.

A week later, Wyomissing Detective Joseph Klatt was contacted by Spring Township police Detective Jonathan Zaun, who had information pertinent to the case. A confidential informant told Zaun that the person who stole the power tools from the construction site was staying at a home on Oak Terrace and that there were several active warrants for Geisel, including one issued in late December for failing to appear for a Berks County Court proceeding on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The informant provided the detective pictures of the tools Geisel was trying to sell.

Klatt went to the construction site and showed those pictures to one of the victims, who identified the tools as his based on unique markings he had made on them.

Klatt requested a search warrant, which was granted and signed by District Judge Eric J. Taylor, West Reading.

Police recovered numerous brand-name power tools from the home. The total value of the tools was just under $25,000.

Police took Geisel to the station for an interview.

Geisel, who described himself as homeless, admitted trespassing at the construction site, prying open the storage boxes, stealing the tools and taking them to the Oak Terrace home where he was staying.