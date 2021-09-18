Wyomissing school put on brief lockdown after weapons found in vehicle

Sep. 17—Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center was briefly put on lockdown Friday afternoon after two firearms were found in a vehicle parked on school property, police said.

According to the Wyomissing School District and borough police, the vehicle belonged to an employee of an outside agency that provides services to the district.

Police said they were contacted by the school district around 12:30 p.m. about firearms in the personal vehicle of an employee working on the school grounds. A school police officer talked to the employee, who admitted to having two firearms in a vehicle on school property.

Wyomissing police searched the vehicle and found the firearms.

The employee, whose name was not released by district officials or police, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon on school property and carrying firearms without a license, according to police. Pennsylvania law prohibits the possession of any weapon in school buildings, grounds or transportation to or from any school facility.

Police said the firearms were never inside the school and that no threats were made against any student or staff member.

The elementary center was put on lockdown from about 12:30 to 1:10 p.m., according to the district and police.