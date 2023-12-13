Wyomissing woman marks 109th birthday

Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Dec. 13—NAME — Margaret E DiLullo

Address: Wyomissing

Age: 109

Birthday: Dec. 13, 1914

Where born: Reading

Name of spouse: George DiLullo (deceased)

Occupation of spouse: insurance

Parents: Walter Sweigert and Millie Sweigert

Siblings: Leon, Elwood, Raymond, George Jr. (all deceased)

Places of residence during lifetime: Reading, Ephrata, Shillington

Names of children: Jacqueline Kendall, Lee H. Hirneisen

Grandchildren: Cynthia Sneeden, James P. Woods III, Eric Woods

Great-grandchildren: Sean Sneeden, Kyle Sneeden, Kaitlin Sneeden, James P. Woods IV, Amanda Clark, Collin Woods, Sydney Woods

Education: graduated from Ephrata High School in 1932

Employment history: manager, CNA Insurance

Hobbies: Golf, stage, stand-up comedy

Happiest days of your life: retirement in Florida

Greatest achievements: raising my children

