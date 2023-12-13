Wyomissing woman marks 109th birthday
Dec. 13—NAME — Margaret E DiLullo
Address: Wyomissing
Age: 109
Birthday: Dec. 13, 1914
Where born: Reading
Name of spouse: George DiLullo (deceased)
Occupation of spouse: insurance
Parents: Walter Sweigert and Millie Sweigert
Siblings: Leon, Elwood, Raymond, George Jr. (all deceased)
Places of residence during lifetime: Reading, Ephrata, Shillington
Names of children: Jacqueline Kendall, Lee H. Hirneisen
Grandchildren: Cynthia Sneeden, James P. Woods III, Eric Woods
Great-grandchildren: Sean Sneeden, Kyle Sneeden, Kaitlin Sneeden, James P. Woods IV, Amanda Clark, Collin Woods, Sydney Woods
Education: graduated from Ephrata High School in 1932
Employment history: manager, CNA Insurance
Hobbies: Golf, stage, stand-up comedy
Happiest days of your life: retirement in Florida
Greatest achievements: raising my children