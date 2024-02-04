Wytheville Police arrest teen for fatal shooting

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Wytheville Police Department says they took a 19-year-old into custody after a fatal shooting on West Spiller Street.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to a shots fired call at 540 West Spiller Street to find a man dead. Police say the victim was 30-year-old Wytheville resident Chadrick Stephanos Fink.

Witnesses shared information that led police to the suspect, 19-year-old Cameron Riley Kinder, and his vehicle. Police say they found the vehicle on East Jefferson Street and then took the suspect into custody without incident. Police also took Kinder’s gun.

Crime scenes on both West Spiller Street and East Jefferson Street were cleared by Saturday afternoon.

Kinder was charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He’s being held in New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

