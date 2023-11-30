X CEO Linda Yaccarino publicly backs Musk after he says 'f*ck yourself' to advertisers

Sarah Perez
·3 min read
6
Image Credits: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino is publicly backing Elon Musk after he explicitly said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers leaving X during an onstage interview yesterday at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Musk, who in recent days has endorsed antisemitic content on the platform alongside other conspiracy theories, like the debunked Pizzagate, has threatened lawsuits against Media Matters, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, and the Anti-Defamation League, claiming their reports are scaring advertisers off the platform.

In yesterday's interview, Musk offered an apology for his recent actions, saying he "handed a loaded gun to those who hate me," and that he was "quite sorry." He also later referred to his antisemitic post as "one of the most foolish -- if not the most foolish -- thing I've done on the platform."

His X post, combined with reports that advertiser content was appearing next to hate speech, including antisemitic content, has led to a significant advertiser exodus that has seen big-name brands including Apple, Disney, Comcast, IBM, and others leaving the platform. Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media deal with X was also canceled, which would have seen the celeb and influencer promoting X features including live video, audio, and e-commerce opportunities for brands.

Even though the majority of X's revenue still comes from ads -- which is why Musk brought in a high-level former NBCU advertising executive as X's CEO in the first place -- the Telsa and SpaceX exec has continued to impulsively post outrageous content to the platform while also recently endorsing an antisemitic post with his replies. That behavior has also made brands uncomfortable, as they don't want their advertisements anywhere near hate speech.

Though X had promised advertisers a new system that would allow them to choose their level of brand safety, Media Matters' latest report indicated that technology was nowhere near foolproof. It found it was easy to make ads appear next to hateful and toxic content. And now it appears that X's owner is dabbling in increasingly controversial content himself.

Even though Yaccarino would seemingly have the uncomfortable position of having to smooth things over with advertisers, she has instead taken to X to back up Musk's statements.

In a post on the platform, she wrote:

Today @elonmusk gave a wide ranging and candid interview at @dealbook 2023. He also offered an apology, an explanation and an explicit point of view about our position. X is enabling an information independence that's uncomfortable for some people. We're a platform that allows people to make their own decisions. And here’s my perspective when it comes to advertising: X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work -- Thank You.

Her comments effectively endorse Musk's position that advertisers who are uncomfortable with X's "free speech" positioning have no business coming to X. It's exactly the wrong thing to say to companies whose primary concerns are brand safety, and who don't want to choose sides in an ideological war over online speech and X's moderation -- or the lack thereof.

It's also a change from how she's responded in the past to Musk's posts. After the Media Matters reports came out, Yaccarino responded by promoting X's "efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination" in an internal memo to staff. When Musk endorsed an antisemitic post as "the actual truth," she didn't directly comment and continued to post other X news to her feed -- like the growth of Community Notes or the boost in X usage from the OpenAI drama that took place on X. That would leave one to believe that she was operating behind the scenes to keep X's advertising deals afloat.

But now, Musk has backed her into a corner of sorts. By telling advertisers to go fuck themselves, she either has to get on board with his sentiments or get out -- as in, resign as X CEO. Though reports have said many of her ad industry colleagues have pressured her to choose the latter, Yaccarino is doubling down on X, for better or for worse.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recommended Stories

  • 4 takeaways from Musk’s fiery interview with The New York Times

    Musk commented on his opposition to labor unions, throttling media outlets he doesn't favor, and the perceptions around his trip to Israel.

  • Elon Musk responds to companies that pulled ads from X: 'Go fuck yourself’

    Elon Musk has a new message for advertisers pulling back from the platform: “Go fuck yourself.”

  • Apple, Disney, Comcast among X advertisers pausing spending after Musk endorsed antisemitic post

    After X owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform, numerous high-profile advertisers have paused their spending on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians. In a particularly egregious incident last week, Musk replied, "You have said the actual truth" to a post that echoed the same violent antisemitic conspiracy theory that was espoused by the killer from the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack.

  • Advertiser exodus expected to deeply impact X ad revenue, analysis indicates

    According to an October forecast from Insider Intelligence, X ad's business was on track for a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending, from 2022 to 2023. With the additional advertiser pull-outs, that decline may be even more significant, analysts now believe. X is facing a potential loss of sizable ad spend, as a number of advertisers have paused or stopped their ad campaigns on X after owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform.

  • X lawsuit accuses Media Matters of running a campaign to drive advertisers away

    X has filed a lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters over the latter's research that showed ads on the social network appearing next to antisemitic content.

  • Elon Musk's 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over hate-adjacent ads on X... actually confirms them

    Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full-on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.

  • Ubisoft has suspended advertising on Elon Musk's X

    Ubisoft is the latest company to join what seems to be a growing list of advertisers pulling their campaigns from Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

  • Elon Musk’s X sues Media Matters over research on pro-Nazi content

    The lawsuit accuses the media watchdog of distorting how users experience ads on the platform.

  • This Milwaukee tire inflator is an impressive 53% off at Amazon

    The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.

  • Chris Pine is not prepared to be hated by kids around the world for his despised 'Wish' villain

    "That's an intense question," the actor replies when asked if he's prepared for the wrath of children.

  • What's up with Tesla's Cybertruck? Everything to know about much-hyped electric pickup

    Tesla is moving forward with the long-awaited launch of its Cybertruck electric pickup. The boxy vehicle is Tesla’s first new model since 2020, when it started delivering the Model Y. Yet, Cybertruck's initial debut predates that moment; Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off an early version of the pickup at a memorable 2019 event, when it accidentally smashed two windows while attempting to demonstrate Cybertruck’s durability. Here we’ll answer some questions we figured a brave explorer such as yourself might ask (err... type in a search bar) about Tesla’s Cybertruck, including details on the vehicle’s specs, availability and design ahead of the first shipments of the vehicle.

  • Clayful, a startup that helps students connect to mental health experts within 60 seconds, raises $7M

    Clayful is a platform that enables students aged eight to 18 to connect with a mental health expert within 60 seconds when they need it. The startup said it had raised $7 million in funding from investors, including Google Latino Founders Fund, Reach Capital, Ovo Fund, Common Sense Ventures, Charter School Growth Fund and Wisdom Ventures. Clayful wants to "ensure every student gets a trusted, certified [human] coach in their pockets and/or school device," Maria Barrera, chief executive officer of Clayful said.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 265 workers November 29 after eliminating its Wētā Digital division, which it acquired in 2021.

  • 10 quick things to know ahead of this weekend's conference championship slate

    Conference championship weekend is here.

  • Salesforce Ventures and Female Founders Fund back Kenyan climate-tech Amini in $4M seed round

    Amini, a Kenya-based climate-tech startup bridging the environmental data gap in Africa, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and the Female Founders Fund. Amini mainly pulls data from satellites and integrates it with other datasets, including sensor, research and ground truthing to, for instance, offer insights on biodiversity, soil or crop health, or to track farming progress and practices (regenerative) like water or fertilizer use. Kate Kallot, Amini founder and CEO, says the data aggregation platform taps artificial intelligence and space technologies to make environmental data on Africa easily accessible, for easier decision making and transparency in supply chains.

  • The 21 best bras of 2023, according to experts

    From popular T-shirt bras to flattering minimizers and strapless faves, these are the best styles around.

  • Tech-enabled warehousing startup Huboo raises another $36.6M amid continued e-commerce growth

    When consumers switched to home deliveries and “digitized” their lifestyles during the pandemic, it led to a surge in e-commerce sales and thus, also, in the need for warehousing and shipping. Amazon’s "Fulfilled By Amazon" (FBA) service has boomed on its own platform, but if you’re selling on eBay or Shopify it's an expensive option, hence the need for alternatives. In the U.K., we covered how Huboo had become the upstart against FBA back in 2021 when it raised an $81 million Series B financing led by U.S.-based Mubadala Capital.

  • Mike’s 'nectar of the gods' Hot Honey is down to just $8 and makes the sweetest stocking stuffer

    Snack time, meal time, even cocktail time will never be the same thanks to this No. 1 bestselling condiment.

  • South Korea to launch digital currency pilot with 100,000 residents next year

    The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.

  • These women's watches make the perfect holiday gifts — and they're up to 75% off at Amazon

    Wrap up a popular waterproof Anne Klein Bracelet watch for just $21, and other great finds to put under the tree.