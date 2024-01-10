X Corp. has slashed 30% of trust and safety staff, an Australian online safety watchdog says

ROD McGUIRK
·3 min read
1
FILE - The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone in Sydney, on Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — X Corp., the owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has slashed its global trust and safety staff by 30% including an 80% reduction in the number of safety engineers since billionaire Elon Musk took over in 2022, Australia’s online safety watchdog said on Thursday.

Australia’s eSafety Commission, which describes itself as the world’s first government agency dedicated to keeping people safer online, released summaries of answers provided by X to questions about how its policies about hateful conduct were enforced.

The commission said in a statement while X had previously given estimates of the reduction in staffing, the answers were the first specific figures on where staff reductions had been made to become public.

Since the day before Musk bought control of San Francisco-based Twitter on Oct. 28, 2022, until a reporting period imposed by the commission closed May 31, 2023, trust and safety staff globally had been reduced from 4,062 to 2,849 employees and contractors. That reduction is 30% globally and 45% of those in the Asia-Pacific region.

Engineers focused on trust and safety issues at X had been reduced from 279 globally to 55, a fall of 80%. Full-time employee content moderators had been reduced 52% from 107 to 51. Content moderators employed on contract fell 12% from 2,613 to 2,305.

X had also revealed it had reinstated 6,100 previously banned accounts, including 194 who had been suspended for hateful conduct. The commission said it understood those accounts were Australian. X did not provide global figures, but technology newsletter Platformer reported in November 2022 that 62,000 suspended accounts had been reinstated.

Despite these accounts previously breaching X’s rules, they were not placed under any additional scrutiny once they were reinstated, the commission said.

X’s responses to user reports of hateful content had slowed since Musk took over.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said a social media platform would almost inevitably become more toxic and less safe for users with a reduction of safety staff combined with banned account holders returning.

“You are creating a perfect safety storm,” Inman Grant said in embargoed comments on Wednesday ahead of the report’s release.

Inman Grant said while X could not be forced to lift user safety standards, its failure to do so risked its brand reputation and advertising revenue.

“Advertisers want to advertise on platforms that they feel are safe, that are positive and non-toxic. Users will also vote with their feet when a platform feels unsafe or toxic,” Inman Grant said.

X did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment.

X’s policy on hateful conduct states: “You may not directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age disability or serious disease.”

X had missed a number of deadlines before providing the commission with the requested information first requested in June last year within 28 days. The commission has decided against fining X for the delay.

The original deadline was July 19. Extensions were granted until Aug. 17 and again until Oct. 27. The commission received most of the information by the October deadline, but outstanding information was received in November along with corrections to some previously provided information.

The commission fined X 610,500 Australian dollars ($385,000) in September last year for failing to fully explain how it was tackling child sexual exploitation content.

X has refused to pay and is fighting the fine in the Australian Federal Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk's X suffered yet another global outage

    Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered an outage globally earlier Thursday that lasted for more than an hour. While users were able to take part in Spaces and view notifications on Twitter, tweets had vanished from timelines and profiles, leaving them unable to be seen. This was not Twitter's first outage -- the abrupt workforce cuts earlier exposed the site to more vulnerabilities and reliability issues.

  • Elon Musk says X is bringing video to Spaces soon

    Elon Musk has announced that X, formerly Twitter, will be bringing video to Spaces, the social network's live audio conversation feature. Musk said X plans to launch the feature by the end of the year, but "certainly by early next year." "From a feature standpoint, we are working on adding video to Spaces," Musk said.

  • Fujitsu, facing heat over UK Post Office scandal, continues to rake in billions from government deals

    Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is facing growing pressure from U.K. political quarters over its role in a scandal that saw hundreds of post office owners prosecuted for accounting discrepancies. The British Post Office Scandal was thrust back into the public consciousness last week following U.K. broadcaster ITV's four-part serialization, Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, which recounts how more than 700 sub-postmasters (Post Office franchisees) were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, false accounting, and theft over a 15-year period, with many imprisoned, losing their livelihoods and facing bankruptcy. As things eventually transpired, the "balancing" errors in the sub-postmasters' books were due to a faulty IT system that had been introduced by the Government in 2000 to digitalize social benefit payments.

  • How to think about bitcoin ETFs and your portfolio

    After a wild chapter in the bitcoin ETF approval process, investors are still left with the question, assuming an approval will eventually come: Should you buy?

  • Valve's new guidelines will allow for more AI content in games

    Valve has introduced new rules to abide by that will allow the company to add more games with AI content to its Steam gaming platform.

  • Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic blasts officials in table-pounding tirade after 1-point loss to Lakers

    Darko Rajakovic was NOT happy with how the officials called fouls on his team Tuesday night.

  • This 'genius' expandable drawer organizer is 50% off (that's just $20), today only

    Use it for cutlery, jewelry, tools and more.

  • RM Sotheby's auctioning Scaglietti-bodied 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

    One of 19 units made, this 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in February 2024 and it could sell for $38 million.

  • X promises peer-to-peer payments, AI advances in 2024

    Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.

  • The hottest year on record, Trump's immunity hearing and the Rodgers-Kimmel feud

    The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s immunity hearing, Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel’s feud and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • Stock market news today: US stocks inch higher in countdown to inflation data

    Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.

  • The SEC’s X account was apparently ‘compromised’ to falsely claim bitcoin ETFs were approved

    A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."

  • Seedstars Africa Ventures gets $30M backing from EIB Global to invest in early-stage startups

    Seedstars Africa Ventures has received a $30 million capital commitment from EIB Global, an arm of the European Investment Bank, which becomes the first major institutional investment for its first Pan-African venture capital fund. The new commitment follows a $8 million investment from the fund’s anchor investor French private equity firm LBO France. To launch the fund, the VC firm’s partners Maxime Bouan, Tamim El Zein and Bruce Nsereko Lule teamed up with the Seedstars Group, an emerging markets accelerator, tapping its infrastructure and market access in Africa.

  • Twitch is laying off another 500 employees

    The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees, Bloomberg reports, and will announce the reduction as early as this week. Twitch did not immediately respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Shortly after Twitch co-founder and longtime CEO Emmett Shear handed the reigns to its now-CEO Dan Clancy, the company laid off 400 employees.

  • Apple pulls Binance, Kraken, other crypto apps from India App Store

    Apple has pulled apps of at least nine crypto exchanges including Binance and Kraken from its App Store in India, less than two weeks after most of these global firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.

  • Substack won't commit to proactively removing Nazi content, ensuring further fallout

    Substack has industry-leading newsletter tools and a platform that independent writers flock to, but its recent content moderation missteps could prove costly. In late November, the Atlantic reported that a search of the publishing platform "turns up scores of white-supremacist, neo-Confederate, and explicitly Nazi newsletters on Substack—many of them apparently started in the past year." Substack writers took note, and a letter collecting the signatures from almost 250 authors on the platform pressed the company to explain its decision to publish and profit from neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

  • Treasure Financial lays off staff just months after reporting 'explosive growth'

    Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.

  • New electric boat motors from Mercury Marine coming soon to a lake near you

    At CES, Mercury Marine is showing off and expanding its the Avator series of electric boat motors for electric motoring on the water.

  • MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Shota Imanaga reportedly signing with Chicago Cubs

    Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.

  • Trump legal news brief: Trump plans to deliver closing argument in financial fraud trail, sources say

    Former President Donald Trump is preparing to deliver one of the closing arguments in his New York financial fraud civil trial on Thursday.