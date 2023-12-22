X Denver closes private club
Our partners at BusinessDen report residents will still have access to some of the amenities after X Denver closes the private club.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
Spotify is pulling support for two music festivals in protest against a controversial new tax directed at music-streaming platforms operating in France, and threatened more action will follow in the coming months. Antoine Monin, managing director for Spotify in the France and Benelux regions, took to X this week to decry a new tax that will impose a levy of what is expected to be between 1.5 and 1.75% on all music-streaming services, with the proceeds going toward the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), which was established in 2020 to support the French music sector. While all the major music-streaming platforms have come together in opposition to the new law, including Apple, Google's YouTube and local player Deezer, Spotify has been the most vocal.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.
Stocks have had a strange week as the indexes approach record highs. But the last 30 years of stock market history show these events aren't so odd, after all.
The advent of the Internet combined with the ability to customise items such as clothing long ago created a revolution in marketing, especially for merchandise purposes. The round was led by previous lead investor Indico Capital Partners which was once again joined by fellow Portugal investors Iberis Capital and Lince Capital. Suffice it to say, it’s not entirely surprising that customer merchandise continues to do well.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
Mothers often take on the labor of the holidays, yet are often left holding an empty stocking. What to know.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.
The European Super League's revival attempt, following a Thursday court ruling against UEFA and FIFA, faces challenges as the court's decision does not guarantee approval for the league.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
In 2023, there were at least 200 successful orbital launches, and nearly half of them were conducted by SpaceX. Private space companies have been ramping up their activities as they compete to serve as launch providers and facilitate space tourism. But it wasn't a milestone year for all.
Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.
Worldcoin is no longer offering its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil and France, just months after the crypto startup expanded the helmet-shaped eyeball-scanning device to those markets. Tools for Humanity, the foundation that oversees development of Worldcoin, exclusively told TechCrunch in a statement that it had expanded the Orb to many markets this year for a "limited time access." Worldcoin had opened pop-up kiosks in many parts of India to onboard new users to the platform and drove crowds as people lined up to sign up and collect the free tokens.
It all came down to Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen before one secret singer was finally revealed and crowned the big winner of 'The Masked Singer.'
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
Score a fan-favorite air fryer for just $80, top-rated Bluetooth headphones for just $14 (that's nearly 50% off) and more sweet markdowns.
It's been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, yet we're still seeing the reverberations of that deal on other social platforms, including the new ones that have cropped up since. Spill, a platform founded by ex-Twitter employees, is closing out its first year on the market by opening up its beta to all users, whether they're on iOS or Android. Spill is like the polar opposite of X, a platform that continues to alienate users with platform policies that make the app actively less inclusive.