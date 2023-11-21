X files lawsuit against Media Matters

KTVU

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit against the media watchdog group, Media Matters. The suit accuses Media Matters of defamation and is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk's 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over hate-adjacent ads on X... actually confirms them

    Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.

  • Ads watchdog files FTC complaint against X, formerly Twitter, over unlabeled ads

    X, formerly Twitter, was caught running unlabeled ads on its platform in September. An independent nonprofit Check My Ads has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission urging an investigation over the advertising practices at X, including the lack of disclosure about which posts are ads, broken links that explain why ads are targeted and more. "This misrepresentation tricks users into trusting content as organic and exacerbates the opportunity for scams to occur," the complaint states.

  • X CEO calls article that led to latest brand exodus 'misleading and manipulated'

    Yaccarino's remarks come less than 48 hours after major advertisers including Apple and Disney paused spending on the platform after a watchdog report showed ads running against pro-Nazi content.

  • Where does the copypasta text about ‘researching spiders in the Amazon with my mom’ come from?

    "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." The post Where does the copypasta text about ‘researching spiders in the Amazon with my mom’ come from? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Trump has big plans for a second term. Critics say they pose a threat to democracy.

    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is developing plans to use the federal government to punish his political opponents if he wins a second term next year, and critics — including some prominent Republicans, even some staffers from his first term — say these plans would imperil American democracy.

  • Accuser Adam McIntyre reacts to Colleen Ballinger’s recent vlog: ‘Hasn’t changed’

    Adam McIntyre, who was one of the first people to go public with accusations against Colleen Ballinger in 2020, believes she's not sorry and hasn't changed. The post Accuser Adam McIntyre reacts to Colleen Ballinger’s recent vlog: ‘Hasn’t changed’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggests that Sam Altman might return to OpenAI

    In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

  • Chaos at OpenAI adds fuel to the AI talent poaching war

    With most of OpenAI’s employees threatening to leave following Sam Altman’s ousting, company rivals might be missing the biggest opportunity of the year: poaching talent. As chaos at OpenAI and Microsoft, where Altman is headed now, continues, companies like Anthropic, Mozilla or Patronus AI could be attractive to employees seeking stability. OpenAI employees — a pool of highly sought-after AI experts — could scatter to other companies or follow Altman.

  • British Library confirms data stolen during ransomware attack

    The British Library, the national library of the United Kingdom and one of the world's largest libraries, has confirmed that a ransomware attack led to the theft of internal data. In late October, the British Library first disclosed it was experiencing an unspecified cybersecurity incident that caused a “major technology outage” across its sites in London and Yorkshire, which downed its website, phone lines, and on-site services, such as visitor Wi-Fi and electronic payments. Two weeks on, and the British Library outage is still ongoing.

  • Toyota fined $60 million for illegally bundling high-cost protection products

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.

  • The Oprah-approved, internet-famous Amazon coat is over 40% off for Black Friday

    Popular for its warmth, plethora of pockets and super-cute style, this bestselling jacket is the lowest price we've seen it all year.

  • What are ‘nothing showers’? Do they actually help with anxiety?

    In The Know spoke to a mental health expert on whether the trendy "nothing showers" actually help with anxiety. The post What are ‘nothing showers’? Do they actually help with anxiety? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Who is ‘Corporate Erin,’ the satirical and relatable Gen Z employee?

    TikTokers are finding a viral character on the app extremely relatable to their corporate jobs. The post Who is ‘Corporate Erin,’ the satirical and relatable Gen Z employee? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Youth is coming in the NBA, and not waiting for LeBron James and Co. to pass the torch

    It’s hard to project which players will go from having star talent to being superstars, those who produce like stars and then suddenly, winning like stars with an ability to recognize a game is on the line, then taking it. And never letting go.

  • Almost everything at J.Crew is up to 50% off for Black Friday — here are the 7 best deals to grab before they’re gone

    Is it even Black Friday if you're not shopping all of the J.Crew sweaters on sale?

  • Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is now taking over the top product role at the EV maker

    Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.

  • Omegle’s death is the end of an era for anonymous online connection

    After 14 years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”

  • John Harbaugh says Ravens have 'some optimism' that Mark Andrews can return to play this season

    The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.

  • Clock should be ticking on Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh

    Matt Canada has gotten a lot of blame for the Steelers' struggles this season, but the truth is there may not be any coordinator who could produce a quality NFL offense with a QB of Pickett's caliber.

  • Max is offering 70 percent off its ad-supported plan for six months in Black Friday sale

    It's available to buy through Monday, November 27.