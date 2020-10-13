X-ray technician uses cancer scare as ploy to sexually abuse woman, Missouri cops say

A Missouri X-ray technician is accused of luring a woman back to a hospital for a CT scan to sexually abuse her, police say.

A doctor sent the woman to an urgent care facility inside Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Troy for a chest X-ray last week, police say. After the woman left, the X-ray technician asked her to return the same day “due to something of concern,” police say.

The woman immediately returned for a CT scan, police say, and the technician instructed her to undress and provided a gown. While on the table, he’s accused of lifting her gown and touching the woman’s breast while putting a sticker on her chest.

Afterward, the technician showed her a CT scan and explained that her doctor was concerned she had lymphoma, police say. Then he escorted her out of the hospital.

A couple of days later, the woman called her doctor about the results, but the office had no record she underwent an exam, police say. The doctor’s office said the technician had accessed her medical records from the hospital system.

Ryan E. Williams of Wentzville is charged with sexual abuse and invasion of privacy.

A hospital spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News that “patient safety and privacy is always of utmost concern.”

“Immediately upon learning of the situation, we began conducting an internal investigation and took swift action,” the statement says. “The person is no longer employed with Mercy. We contacted the patient, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and law enforcement. We continue to work with police on their investigation.”

Police say there could be more victims.

“Due to the level of sophistication of this crime, the Troy Police Department and the Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office believe there may be additional victims,” a news release says. “This is an ongoing investigation, the Troy Police Department is working with Mercy-Lincoln to identify any other possible victims.”

