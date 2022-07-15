X-rays of suspicious sphere reveal it’s a live antique bomb, Massachusetts cops say

A cleanup job at the home of a deceased antiques collector turned dangerous when family members found “a suspicious spherical object” that proved to be a volatile Civil War cannonball.

The discovery was made in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Massachusetts State Police say the explosive embedded inside ignited during the disposal process.

“Bomb Squad Troopers safely countercharged the cannonball,” state police said in a July 14 news release.

“The manner in which the ball exploded when countercharged confirmed the Troopers’ suspicions that it was indeed live and still could have posed a threat.”

Mansfield police say the explosive discovery happened July 7 as family of a deceased antiques collector cleaned out his Charlene Drive home.

It was described as metallic, about 4 inches in diameter, and severely corroded — classic qualities associated with antique cannonballs.

State police bomb experts were promptly contacted “to assess” the threat level of the relic.

“Bomb Squad Troopers then took multiple X-rays of the object, which revealed inconsistencies within, indicating its interior was not homogenous matter,” state police reported.

“The x-ray image was consistent with cannonballs that have an interior void space filled with whatever explosive material was used by its manufacturer. Based on that finding ... they determined that the item was a Civil War-era cannonball and that it could be live.”

A “prompt controlled demolition” was arranged at the Mansfield Police Department firing range, and police later apologized to neighbors in the area when the resulting late-night explosion proved to be loud.

Investigators did not say where the antiques collector had been keeping the cannon ball in his home.

