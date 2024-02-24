X rolling out audio, video calls for non-paying users

(The Hill) — X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is going to begin rolling out audio and video calls for non-paying users.

Elon Musk, owner of the platform, shared the news several weeks ago that they would begin rolling out the feature to all users “as soon as we are confident that it is robust.”

The company launched the audio and video feature for paying subscribers who use iOS. It offered subscribers the option to call other people through the app. Android users also were provided the feature earlier this year, Engadget reported.

What do these Gen Z slang words mean? 24 popular terms explained

“We’re still being asked to subscribe to X Premium to be able to make calls when we hit the phone icon in DMs, but those who get the update will be able to make calls even if they’re not a paying subscriber,” the tech outlet reported.

Enrique Barragan, an engineer for X, announced the new feature in a post on Friday.

“We’re slowly rolling out audio and video calling to non premium users, try it out! now you can also choose [to] allow calls from everyone,” he wrote.

Users will be able to find the new feature in the messaging settings of the app. Enable audio and video calling is already turned on as of Saturday morning. Users will have the option to choose if they want to receive calls from people in their address book, people they follow, verified users only or everyone.”

The app noted that to reduce unwanted calls, users can only receive calls from other accounts that they have messaged “at least once.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.