TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Trade Halt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 1, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated November 13, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on November 13, 2020, by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "Copper-zinc ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212233).

Offering:

A minimum of 10,000,000 common shares and a maximum of
20,000,000 common shares



Offering price:

$0.50 per common share



Warrants:

A minimum of 5,000,000 warrants and a maximum of 10,000,000
warrants to purchase a minimum of 5,000,000 common shares and a
maximum of 10,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.70 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date



Agents:

Haywood Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. & Canaccord
Genuity Corp.



Agents' fee:

A cash commission equal to 6% (2% from the President's List) of the
gross proceeds of the offering.



Agents' Warrants:

Non-transferable broker warrants to purchase a number of units equal to
6% (2% from the President's List) of the number of units sold pursuant
to the offering at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of
36 months following the closing date.



Listing Date and Trade Halt:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on December 2, 2020 and
IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange, pending closing.



Commencement Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
Exchange at the market opening on Monday, December 7, 2020,
upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur after the market opening on Thursday, December 3, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $6,655,200.00 for a total of 13,310,400 common shares at $0.50 per share. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Province of British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 66,741,368
common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares:

21,247,101 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver)

Trading Symbol:

ECU

CUSIP Number:

28619M105

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 13, 2020.

Company contact:

Duane Lo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Company address:

Suite 1650 – 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia,
V6E 3X1

Company phone number:

604-673-2005

Company E-mail address:

dlo@e29copper.com

Company website:

www.e29copper.com

_________________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share:

$0.05

Payable Date:

January 15, 2021

Record Date:

December 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date

December 30, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 25, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 3 old for 4 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will remain halted pending the completion of the Qualifying Transaction announced on September 4, 2020. The shares will commence trading on a split basis upon the resumption of trading. The Company is currently unclassified.

Post - Split

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


10,113,333

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

Nil




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

BCR.H (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number:

09626B209

(Unchanged)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business December 4, 2020 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about December 9, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

20/12/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED ("ANE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2020:

Number of Shares:

22,500,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.015 per share



Warrants:

22,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a four-year period



Number of Placees:

12 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Received an aggregate of $9,045 for North Beach Mining Pty Ltd. and $11,160
for RM Capital Finance Pty Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Units Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a short from prospectus dated November 19, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering:

The Offering consisted of 2,307,692 units (the "Units") at a price of $6.50 per Unit.



Offering Price:

$6.50 per Unit



Agents:

Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities
Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").



Agents' Commission:

The Agents received cash commission equal to 5.5% of the gross
proceeds realized from the sale of the Units other than the gross
proceeds realized from certain president's list purchasers, for which a
cash fee equal to 3% was paid.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Agents were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-
Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part on the date of
closing of the Offering and for a period of 30 days thereafter, to offer
for sale up to 346,154 Units to cover over-allotments, if any, and for
market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please refer to the Trust's short form prospectus dated November 19, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that the Over-Allotment Option has been exercised in full and a total of 2,653,846 Units have been issued at a price of $6.50 per Unit under the Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,249,999.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER FRONSAC (« FRO.UN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission de parts par prospectus
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 décembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac (la « fiducie ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément au prospectus simplifié daté du 19 novembre 2020, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre :

Le placement consiste en 2 307 692 parts (les « parts ») au prix de
6,50 $ par part.



Prix de l'offre :

6,50 $ par part.



Agents:

Paradigm Capital Inc., Corporation Canaccord Genuity, Valeurs
mobilières Desjardins inc., Valeurs mobilières Banque Laurentienne
inc., Industrielle Alliance Valeurs mobilières inc. et Echelon Wealth
Partners Inc. (collectivement, les « agents »).



Commission des agents :

Les agents ont reçu une commission égale à 5,50 % du produit brut total
tiré du placement en espèces, à l'exception du produit brut provenant
de certains acheteurs figurant sur la liste du président à l'égard duquel
une rémunération au comptant correspondant à 3 %.



Option d'attribution excédentaire :

Les agents ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de
surallocation »), exerçable en totalité ou en partie à la date de clôture
de l'offre ou après cette date pendant une période de 30 jours, leur
permettant d'offrir à la vente jusqu'à concurrence de 346 154 parts
supplémentaires afin de couvrir les surallocations, s'il y a lieu, et de
stabiliser le marché.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de l'émetteur daté du 19 novembre 2020.

La Bourse a été avisée que l'option de surallocation a été exercée en entier et qu'un total de 2 653 846 parts a été émis au prix de 6,50 $ par part dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 17 249 999 $.

_________________________________________________

GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated October 29, 2020 (the "Option Agreement"), between Greencastle Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Seagrave property, consisting of 131 claim units in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, Red Lake Mining District in northwestern Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in order to earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to: (i) pay the Vendors a total of $95,000 cash; (ii) issue to the Vendors an aggregate of 600,000 common shares; and (iii) complete a total of $350,000 in exploration expenditures in respect of the Property over a three-year period. Furthermore, the Option Agreement is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 5, 2020.

________________________________________

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 28, 2020 and September 2, 2020:

Number of Shares:

28,195,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

28,195,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,195,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

105 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Peter Dickie

Y

200,000

PDickie Mgmt. Ltd. (Peter Dickie)

Y

100,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

2,150,000

[10 Placees]






Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $68,430.00 and 342,150 share purchase warrants
exercisable into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year period.




PI Financial Corp. - $7,500.00 and 37,500 share purchase warrants exercisable
into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year period.




National Bank Financial - $9,600.00 and 48,000 share purchase warrants
exercisable into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year period.




Canaccord Genuity Corporation - $72,000.00 and 360,000 share purchase
warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year
period.




Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $15,360.00 and 76,800 share purchase warrants
exercisable into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year period.




Raymond James Ltd. - $42,600.00 and 213,000 share purchase warrants
exercisable into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year period.




Shawn Westcott - $1,200.00 and 6,000 share purchase warrants exercisable
into common shares at $0.35 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,214 shares at a deemed price of $0.70 per share to an arm's length service provider in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 14, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

LAST MILE HOLDINGS LTD. ("MILE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:51 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAPIER VENTURES INC. ("NAP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

734,999

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 21, 2020 (704,999) and August 27, 2020 (30,000)

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

August 21, 2022

Forced Exercise Provision:

If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.30 or
greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the
warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;
otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 734,999 shares with 734,999 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 29, 2018.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2020:

Number of Shares:

1,666,667 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Warrants:

1,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective November 24, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Offering") dated November 24, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

TSX Venture has been advised that the closing of the Offering occurred on November 27, 2020, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000.

Offering:

13,800,000 common shares (including 1,800,000 common shares
issued pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option)



Share Price:

$1.25 per common share



Underwriters:

Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth
Partners Inc. and Eight Capital (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Underwriter's Commission:

An aggregate of $1,035,000 and 828,000 compensation options, with
each compensation option exercisable into a common share at an
exercise price of $1.25 per share for a period of 24 months.



Over-Allotment Option:

Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with
this Offering to purchase an additional 1,800,000 common shares at
$1.25 per share, which was exercised in full.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated November 24, 2020 and news releases dated November 9, 2020 and November 27, 2020.

________________________________________

REGULUS RESOURCES INC. ("REG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has accepted for filing an Investment Agreement dated October 1, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Regulus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and its material subsidiaries (collectively, the "Regulus Group") and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Regulus Group granted to Osisko: (i) 0.75% and 1.5% NSRs on the Company's Mina Volare mineral concession in Peru (which concession forms a portion of the Company's AntaKori Project), (ii) an option to purchase 50% of certain future royalties acquired by the Regulus Group within the mining property and the area of interest, (iii) rights of first refusal on certain future royalty and stream transactions acquired or proposed to be granted by the Regulus Group, and (iv) 5,500,000 warrants to purchase common shares in the capital of Regulus with an exercise price of CA$2.25 for a period of three years; all in consideration of an upfront cash payment of US$12,500,000 from Osisko to Regulus.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2020.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares:

12,218,333 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share



Warrants:

12,218,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,218,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees:

53 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

2578606 Ontario Inc. (Deborah Brown)

Y

100,000

Frank Holler

Y

83,333

Jeffrey Bacha

Y

16,666

James Parsons

Y

10,000

Philip Toleikis

Y

45,002

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

48,000

[1 Placee]




Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $3,675 cash and 12,250 Finder's Warrants
payable.


Gerhard Merkel $15,959.98 cash and 53,200 Finder's Warrants payable.


Hampton Securities Ltd. $20,643 cash and 68,810 Finder's Warrants payable.


Public Eye Consulting Busche $19,215 cash and 64,050 Finder's Warrants
payable.


-Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $0.35 into one common share until
September 22, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 214,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.15, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 14, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

VANADIUMPCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VANADIUMPCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALASKA HYDRO CORPORATION ("AKH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at 9:57 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALASKA HYDRO CORPORATION ("AKH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2020
NEX Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/02/c9895.html

