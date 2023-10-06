X tests three paid subscription tiers amid ongoing financial woes
Details are scant, but it looks like this will determine how many ads you see.
The rumor that X, formerly known as Twitter, is going to integrate more paid services continues to persist, with the company’s testing a trio of subscription tiers to help Details are scant, but it looks like these paid subscription options will impact the number of ads you see when using the platform.
A developer and leaker with the X handle of the app’s most recent iOS update and discovered some information on these proposed subscription tiers, has been It looks like it’ll break down into Basic, Standard and Plus, as indicated by the Bloomberg report. Basic users will continue to see the regular amount of ads, while standard users will see half of the ads, which is equivalent to a current perk exclusive to the each month for a blue check. Plus users will see no ads whatsoever, providing them unfettered access to whatever conspiracy theory is snaking around the Internet on any given day.
We don't have any idea how much these tiers would cost. Meta's reportedly making a similar move in Europe, as it could charge users up to $17 each month for an ad-free experience on Instagram and Facebook.
Other than the ad stuff, which hasn’t been confirmed by the company, nobody knows what additional perks these subscription tiers would provide paying users. It also remains to be seen if this indicates a push toward mandatory subscriptions to use the service. However, with the paid basic plan reportedly displaying the current level of ads, it’s hard to see what a free account would experience. Twice the ads? Three times the ads? Elon Musk coming to your home to on the Anti-Defamation League? It’s anybody’s guess, though the rumor that X was going full on pay-to-play comes from an during a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
So it doesn’t look like this is part of any move to force people to pay for the service but it does look like Twitter/X is continuing to at the wall to as part of its the “everything app.” It’s hard to imagine that a reduction in the frequency in ads would be enough to entice many users to send a monthly stipend to one of the world’s richest men, so let’s wait and see what other perks the team cooks up for the three proposed subscription tiers.
As for the company’s financials, Bloomberg reports that CEO Linda Yaccarino recently told bank lenders that advertisers have been returning to the platform, albeit with reduced budgets. On the other hand, Reuters just reported that X’s US ad revenue since Musk’s acquisition, with the latest figures showing a 60% year-over-year decline as of August.