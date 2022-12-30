When Will X2M Connect Limited (ASX:X2M) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse X2M Connect Limited's (ASX:X2M) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. X2M Connect Limited, a technology company, provides Internet of Things business technology for the utility sector in the Asia-Pacific. On 30 June 2022, the AU$15m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$10m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which X2M Connect will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian Electronic analysts is that X2M Connect is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$2.2m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 72%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of X2M Connect's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

