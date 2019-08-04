Is XANO Industri AB (publ) (STO:XANO B) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll look at XANO Industri AB (publ) (STO:XANO B) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for XANO Industri:

0.18 = kr257m ÷ (kr2.1b - kr741m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, XANO Industri has an ROCE of 18%.

Is XANO Industri's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that XANO Industri's ROCE is fairly close to the Machinery industry average of 17%. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, XANO Industri's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how XANO Industri's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:XANO B Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if XANO Industri has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect XANO Industri's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

XANO Industri has total liabilities of kr741m and total assets of kr2.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts XANO Industri's ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On XANO Industri's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.

I will like XANO Industri better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.