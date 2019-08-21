Is XANO Industri (STO:XANO B) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that XANO Industri AB (publ) (STO:XANO B) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does XANO Industri Carry?

As you can see below, XANO Industri had kr614.8m of debt at June 2019, down from kr668.0m a year prior. However, it does have kr67.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about kr547.8m.

A Look At XANO Industri's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that XANO Industri had liabilities of kr741.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of kr648.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr67.0m and kr526.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr796.0m.

XANO Industri has a market capitalization of kr3.12b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

XANO Industri's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 12.8 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. One way XANO Industri could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 11%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is XANO Industri's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, XANO Industri's free cash flow amounted to 48% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.