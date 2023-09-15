Xavier Restrepo has done it all for Miami so far this year (except score a touchdown)

Xavier Restrepo has done just about everything for the Miami Hurricanes so far in their red-hot start to the 2023 college football season.

He has 314 receiving yards, putting him on pace — as early as it is — to set the program’s single-season record for receiving yards. His 17 catches lead the team. The wide receiver even delivered a key block to set up Brashard Smith’s kick-return touchdown Saturday in Miami’s upset of Texas A&M.

All he’s missing — somehow — is a touchdown.

“I’m just happy we’re winning,” Restrepo said. “I’m not too worried about that.”

Right now, he has no reason to. The Hurricanes (3-0) are undefeated and demolished the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 48-7 on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, just like they were supposed to. Restrepo was, once again, one of the centerpieces of the offense.

The wideout put together a second consecutive 100-yard game, grabbing six catches for 120 yards to follow up his six-catch, 126-yard eruption against the then-No. 23 Aggies last week.

Restrepo has gone for at least 68 receiving yards in every game this season and put himself on a historic pace with one of the toughest games on the schedule already out of the way.

The junior — 5 feet, 10 inches and 198 pounds of just about pure muscle — has become the complete package for the No. 23 Hurricanes offense, more than just the middle-of-the-field possession receiver he has been throughout most of his career so far.

There were signs of it last season, when Miami was trying to replace former wide receivers Mike Harley Jr. and Charleston Rambo, and Restrepo piled up 172 yards in the first two games of the season before going down with an injury. By the time Restrepo returned, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was dealing with a shoulder injury and Restrepo only had 68 yards in his seven other games.

“When he went down, it was — oof,” coach Mario Cristobal said. “That was a rough one.”

This year, Restrepo and Van Dyke — roommates for most of their time in Coral Gables since they came to school in the Class of 2020 — have formed one of the best connections in the nation.

Restrepo’s 314 receiving yards are the third most in the nation — albeit with the Hurricanes having played one more game than most everyone else — and he’s making plays in all areas of the field.

Restrepo’s longest catch Thursday was a 26-yard grab down the sideline, but he also won a jump ball for a 23-yard gain in the middle of the field and sprung fellow wide receiver Jacolby George for a 15-yard touchdown with a perimeter block on a screen pass.

“What he does down the field in terms of finding space, in terms of making the tough contested catch, yards after catch, physical, blocking — that’s kind of important. He’s playing at a really high level.”

The touchdowns will come for Restrepo, who’s averaging 18.5 yards per catch and has had at least one catch for 25-plus yards in every game.

In the meantime, he’s still making as many important plays as anyone on this suddenly high-powered, Shannon Dawson-led offense.

“Everyone’s just hitting right now,” Restrepo said. “It’s Coach Dawson’s game plan, so whatever he asks me to do, I’ll do it.”