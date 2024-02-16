Xbox doesn't rule out Starfield coming to PS5 in the future

Xbox has not ruled out Starfield coming to PlayStation 5 eventually.

Following recent intense speculation online, Xbox confirmed in a business update podcast that it would be making four of its games multiplatform.

"They are not Starfield or Indiana Jones," Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer added.

Spencer did not name the four games, but described them as being more than a year old and had "realised their full potential on Xbox and PC". The games are believed to be Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded.

Bethesda Softworks

Related: Lil' Guardsman review

In an interview with The Verge, Spencer was asked to rule out Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ever releasing on PS5 in the future.

"I don't think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform," he replied. "We're focused on these four games and learning from the experience.

"But I don't want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam's going to open and that everything is coming. That's not the plan today. I also don't want to mislead customers on those other platforms.

"We're launching these four games, and we're excited about it. We're excited about the announce and everything else, but we'll see what happens for our business."

Bethesda Softworks

During the podcast, Spencer discussed his view of the future of exclusive games in the industry.

"I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years, exclusive games — games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware — are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry," he said.

"And that's not some great insight. If you look at the last ten years and what the biggest games are today... you see games landing on multiple platforms."

His comments follow PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki saying at an investor Q&A that the company is looking to be even more 'proactive' in bringing first-party PlayStation games to PC, to improve profit margins.

Just this month, Sony's co-op shooter Helldivers 2 simultaneously released on PS5 and PC and had a hugely successful launch.

Bethesda Softworks

Related: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review

Elsewhere in Xbox's podcast, Xbox president Sarah Bond revealed that Diablo 4 would be coming to Game Pass on March 28, with more Activision and Blizzard games coming to the subscription service.

"There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday," she later said.

"And we're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. And what we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they're building."

The number of "fully paid" Game Pass subscribers is at 34 million, with Spencer saying in an interview with Game File that the growth primarily came from PC and cloud.

You Might Also Like