Xbox gamers can now stream directly to Discord

It's about to get easier to stream your favorite console games: Discord has announced it's rolling out Stream to Discord for Xbox, allowing you to stream directly from your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. This news marks the first implementation of a console streaming directly to Discord, which has only been available for PC and mobile gamers. Xbox has typically received new Discord features before its competitor Playstation, such as last year's update allowing gamers to connect directly to Discord Voice channels.

If you haven't already, you'll need to connect your Xbox to Discord in the Connections menu on your desktop or mobile app — just click on the Xbox logo and sign into your Microsoft account. You can stream right from a Voice channel by opening the Parties & Chats tab on your Xbox, choosing Discord, and then picking the channel you want to join. From there, all you need to do is click "Stream your game" whenever you want to start broadcasting your game. Stream to Discord for Xbox is also available in one-on-one or group DMs by clicking "transfer to Xbox" while on the call. Then, just like in a channel, you can choose to stream your game to your friends. Nitro subscribers will notice their streams appear in HD and up to 1080p.

Stream to Discord is now available for Xbox Insiders and will be rolling out "soon" to all Xbox players. The Xbox Insider Hub app is available for anyone to download through the Xbox store. Discord also claims they "are far from finished" with their Xbox integration and will have more announcements later in the year.