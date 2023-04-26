Xbox mass murder sentencing trial continues as attorneys spar over death penalty

Jerone Hunter, front and Troy Victorino enter the courtroom at the start of their penalty retrial on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Prosecutors began Wednesday in the penalty phase retrial of Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter in Deltona's Xbox mass murder by showing a video depicting the bloody scene.

Victorino, 46, and Hunter, 35, were already convicted and sentenced to death for the 2004 murders. Two other men, Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, were sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Victorino's and Hunter’s guilt has already been decided. Only the sentence is at issue: whether they will be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Killed in the massacre were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Nathan, 19; Roberto "Tito" Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco "Flaco" Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34. A dog was also killed.

As the penalty phase of the trial continues, prosecutors are fighting to stop the proceeding so they can challenge a decision by Circuit Judge Randell Rowe who ruled prosecutors could not use the state's new death penalty law. Prosecutors have filed an appeal to the 5th District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach asking it to stop the trial.

The old law required a unanimous jury recommendation of death for the judge to have the option to sentence a person to death.

The new law which took effect immediately only requires eight of the 12 jurors to recommend death for the judge to have that option.

At the first trial in 2006, Victorino and Hunter did not receive unanimous recommendations for death.

Gruesome videos of Xbox crime scene

Defense attorneys objected to Assistant State Attorneys Heatha Trigones and Andrew Urbanak playing a crime scene. But the the judge overruled their objection.

The video showed the bodies of the victims. One was in a chair while others were sprawled on the floors. Their heads were bloody. A medical examiner testified they all died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors said they were beaten with aluminum bats. Blood was splattered across the walls of the house and pooled on the floor around the heads of victims. A dead dog was on the floor near Belanger's body.

Jurors watched the video. Victorino and Hunter did not appear to look at the screens. Family members of the victims left the courtroom as the video was playing.

A crime scene analyst then showed photos of the crime scene to jurors.

Defense attorney wanted list of witnesses

Before the proceedings began on Wednesday, one of Hunter's defense attorneys asked the judge to order all sides to provide a list of what witnesses they would be calling and in what order.

Trigones said prosecutors were not required to provide a list to the defense of such a list. She also said sometimes that the state has to change the order of the witnesses.

Rowe said he had checked with other judges and also court rules and found no requirement that the state provide a list of their daily witnesses to the defense.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Xbox mass murde sentencing continues; lawyers spar over death penalty