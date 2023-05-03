Xbox mass murder: State says appeals court should order judge to use new death penalty law

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter sit at the defense table with attorneys at the Volusia County Courthouse, Monday, April 10, 2023, during jury selection in the penality phase retrial of what became known as the Xbox murders.

The 5th District Court Appeal should order the judge presiding over the Xbox mass murder resentencing to use Florida’s new non-unanimous death penalty sentencing law rather than the previous stricter law, according to a response filed by the Attorney General’s Office. The response argues that using the old law may leave the state no resource if the two men are sentenced to life.

Prosecutors are seeking to convince a jury to recommend death sentences for Troy Victorino, 46, and Jerone Hunter, 35, for the 2004 mass murders in Deltona in which six people were killed.

The resentencing was about to enter its third day on April 27 at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand when the 5th District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach granted a state request to stop the proceedings to consider the death penalty question.

Assistant State Attorneys Heatha Trigones and Andrew Urbanak are seeking to use the new state law which only requires that eight jurors recommend a death sentence in order for a judge to sentence someone to death.

The previous law required a unanimous jury recommendation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new law into effect on April 20, the same day a panel of 15 jurors was sworn in to hear the case against Victorino and Hunter.

Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III is proceeding under the previous statute, which is a stricter standard that is no longer the law, according to a response filed Tuesday by Doris Meacham, an assistant attorney general. The office of Attorney General Ashley Moody handles appeals for state attorneys.

“Because the court is applying an outdated law and stricter standard that requires a unanimous jury recommendation for a sentence of death, the State may have no recourse if a life sentence is imposed,” the state’s response argues.

The state asked the 5th District Court of Appeal to quash the judge's order denying the state's motion to use the new death penalty law or order the judge to use the new law, according to the response.

Victorino and Hunter were sentenced to death in 2006, but those sentences were overturned because the state Supreme Court later ruled that death recommendations must be unanimous. The state Supreme Court later reversed itself and ruled that unanimity was not required.

Two other men convicted in the killings, Michael Salas and Robert Cannon, were sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Killed in the massacre were Erin Belanger, 22; Michelle Nathan, 19; Roberto "Tito" Gonzalez, 28; Jonathan Gleason, 17; Francisco "Flaco" Ayo-Roman, 30; and Anthony Vega, 34. A dog was also killed.

Defense: Using new law would violate Victorino, Hunter's rights

Hunter’s defense attorneys, Allison Miller and Garry Wood, and Victorino’s attorneys, Ann Finnell and Gonzalo Andux, filed their response on Monday with arguments on why the new law should not apply.

The defense response states that prosecutors filed their legal argument in the wrong court because the 5th DCA would not have jurisdiction over any death sentence imposed on Hunter and Victorino.

The defense accused prosecutors of having “slow-walked” jury selection so they could use the new law.

Despite the legislature’s progress toward approving the new law and Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he supported it, prosecutors “sat silent about the likely change in the law or their desire to have it applied if the statute changed mid-trial,” according to the response.

The judge instructed all three panels of 288 potential jurors that unanimity was required and that applying the new law would violate Victorino's and Hunter’s rights, the defense response stated.

State: Judge has obligation to use new law in Xbox resentencing

The state argues in its response filed Tuesday that the 5th District Court of Appeal does have jurisdiction in the case.

While the defense argued that the 5th DCA would not review any death sentence imposed on Victorino and Hunter, the two have not been sentenced yet, which generally gives jurisdiction to the district court, according to the state.

The state argued that the judge’s refusal to use the new death penalty statute is the type of judicial decision warranting intervention by the district court of appeal as sought by the state.

Prosecutors said the judge refused to stay the proceedings to rule on the state’s request to use the new law prior to swearing in the jury. The judge also refused the state’s request to question the jury panel about the new law, the response states.

The judge had a clear obligation to apply the new law, according to the state.

The state argues that the judge was wrong to say that the trial began on April 10 when the panel of potential jurors was sworn in, which prosecutors claim is in “direct conflict” with settled law. The state is arguing that the trial did not start until the final panel of 15 jurors was sworn in on April 20 to hear the case.

