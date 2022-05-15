Xcel Energy announces staff changes

From Staff Reports
·3 min read

Brooke Trammell named regional VP for regulatory in Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area

Brooke Trammell, who has served as regional vice president for Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Xcel Energy’s Colorado jurisdiction since 2018, has accepted the position of regional vice president for Regulatory and Pricing for the Texas and New Mexico system, succeeding Bill Grant who is retiring June 1.

Brooke Trammell
Brooke Trammell
Bill Grant
Bill Grant

Trammell has been with Xcel Energy for almost a decade, starting in Amarillo as a regulatory case specialist in September 2012 before taking the role of rate case manager in 2014. She left regulatory in 2016 when she was named director for Customer and Community Relations in Texas and New Mexico.

Trammell is experienced with the Texas and New Mexico regulatory environment, and during her time leading the Texas-New Mexico community relations team she became well acquainted with community leaders across the Southwest region.

Trammell's office will be in the 790 Buchanan regional headquarters building in Amarillo. “Bill is ending an outstanding 40-year career ensuring the best outcomes for Xcel Energy and our stakeholders as we’ve worked together to expand the capabilities of the Texas-New Mexico grid,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “He leaves a legacy of excellence and respect for people that is unmatched in the business, and we wish him all the best.”

Justin Smiley heading Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico Business Customer Relations group

Justin Smiley, who has served as a senior manager in Xcel Energy’s Substation Operations and Maintenance group for Texas and New Mexico since 2015, has taken the position of director of Business Customer Relations as of May 2 upon the retirement of Bryan Kauffman.

Justin Smiley
Justin Smiley
Bryan Kauffman
Bryan Kauffman

Smiley is overseeing a group of account representatives who serve as primary liaisons between the company and its large industrial customers in Texas and New Mexico.

“I am confident Justin can build on the great efforts of Bryan Kauffman, whose leadership and relationship building have been key factors in sustaining the phenomenal growth of our large customer segment,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas.

Smiley is a native of Amarillo and attended Amarillo College before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Texas Tech University in 2003. He holds a professional engineering license with the state of Texas. He joined Xcel Energy in 2001 as an engineering intern in Amarillo and worked within the Distribution organization until 2010 before joining Transmission as a substation field engineer.

Smiley succeeds Bryan Kauffman, who retired May 2 after 38-years of service to Xcel Energy and its predecessor company, Southwestern Public Service Company. Kauffman started with Southwestern Public Service Company in 1984 as a distribution engineer. In 1989 he became a supervising engineer in Pampa and was named a local manager for Dumas and Sunray in 1994. Kauffman moved back to Amarillo in 1997 to take a position as key account executive in Business Customer Relations. Between 2004 and 2008 he was a case specialist in Rates and Regulatory Affairs. In 2008 he took the position of senior consultant for the Transmission Policy and Compliance group in Xcel Energy’s Transmission organization.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Xcel Energy announces staff changes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge recommends Xcel be allowed to increase rates to absorb costs of 2021 cold snap

    A ruling from an administrative judge in Colorado recommends that Xcel Energy be allowed to add a temporary fee for Colorado customers. The fee would help absorb $509 million in costs from a historic ice storm in Texas and a cold snap across the country in February 2021.

  • Nickel Tycoon Has Cut Big Short Position by More Than Half

    (Bloomberg) -- The nickel tycoon at the center of a historic squeeze earlier this year has covered more of his short position in recent weeks, reducing the total bet by more than half since the crisis roiled the metals world.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 B

  • The NFL Schedule Has Released, So Here Is The Best Game Every Week To Watch

    Some bangers early in the season!View Entire Post ›

  • How a Digital Token Designed to Be Stable Fueled a Crypto Crash

    Regulators worry that if stablecoins take off as privately issued digital money, they could pose risks to broader financial markets and monetary policies.

  • Linden mom: My son’s story shows that veterans in NC’s coverage gap need help

    Aaron was caring and courageous. But he was not a match for our nation’s staggering challenges with health insurance.

  • $1B Crypto Ponzi Scheme Alleged by Regulators

    Whipsawing markets and faltering assets have shocked the nascent crypto market. Now, regulators say they've uncovered a Ponzi scheme.

  • What the Browns schedule says about what the NFL thinks of the team

    What is the NFL trying to tell us about the Browns based on how they constructed the team's schedule? We discuss that and the Browns draft on Cover 2.

  • Arizona Cardinals RB Keontay Ingram (No. 30), in practice May 13, 2022

    The Arizona Cardinals drafted running back Keontay Ingram in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Polis blasts ruling allowing Xcel to pass $509M onto customers

    The utility and regulators are still hashing out surprise costs from early 2021 deep freeze that spiked natural gas prices.

  • California surplus expected to hit unprecedented $97 billion under Newsom's budget plan

    The plan would devote billions to an inflation relief package, drought and wildfire conditions, healthcare plan subsidies and higher school funding.

  • In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail

    The great vote-by-mail wave appears to be receding just as quickly as it arrived. After tens of millions of people in the United States opted for mail ballots during the pandemic election of 2020, voters in early primary states are returning in droves to in-person voting this year. In Georgia, one of the mostly hotly contested states, about 85,000 voters had requested mail ballots for the May 24 primary, as of Thursday.

  • California Sees Record $97.5 Billion Surplus, Driven by the Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that his state has a record $97.5 billion operating surplus, as high tax rates on its wealthiest residents mean he has more cash to fund liberal priorities such as education and health care.Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack P

  • Analysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia

    Switzerland's fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the defence ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and "backfilling" munitions, Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry told Reuters. "Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," Pulli said in an interview last week.

  • Texas high court says governor cannot order transgender child investigations

    The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that neither Governor Greg Abbott nor the state's attorney general had the authority to order child abuse investigations of families that provide certain medical treatment for their transgender children. The court did not go so far as to order a blanket ban on all such investigations, saying a decision on carrying out inquiries was up to the Department for Family and Protective Services (DFPS). "The Governor and the Attorney General were certainly well within their rights to state their legal and policy views on this topic, but DFPS was not compelled by law to follow them," the court wrote in its ruling https://www.txcourts.gov/media/1454197/220229.pdf.

  • The housing market of 2022 has a totally different type of buyer from 2008. It’s a good thing

    Rising mortgage rates mean the average American family pays 34% of monthly income to afford the typical family home, Black Knight says. It's not all bad news, though.

  • Jensen Beach gets great pitching, big hit to shut out McKeel Academy 4-0

    Jensen Beach's Chris Knier strikes out 10, Patrick Gillen's 3-run triple lifts Falcons to McKeel Academy 4-0 win in 3-4A semifinal.

  • Saudi Aramco’s Profit Soars as Oil Prices and Output Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More Inflows$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join AllianceUkraine Latest: Finland Confident NATO Bid Won’t Be DerailedSaudi Aramco posted its highest profit since its record stock-market listing, after oil prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Aramco,

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    If you own Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), WeWork (NYSE: WE), or Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), you may want to rethink your position. Robinhood, the "free trading" app, drew a lot of interest as the market soared along with individual investors taking control of their trading. It has also not been able to post a profit, and although its net loss narrowed in the first quarter versus the year before, it's still large.

  • $27 for a beer? Port Authority reins in 'totally indefensible' airport drink prices

    Customers who suspect pricing violations are encouraged to report them via social media by tagging the relevant airport.

  • From Sex Workers To Pilots, People Are Sharing The Misconceptions Surrounding Their Jobs

    "As a teacher, your job isn’t guaranteed. Budget cuts happen, sometimes midway through the year, and you could be fired or forced to change grade levels just like that, with no warning."View Entire Post ›