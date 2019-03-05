Xcel Energy Tests Its Ambitious Carbon Vision

New targets supported by climate science

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xcel Energy’s vision to deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity to

customers is now backed by a scientific study. The company announced

today it verified its groundbreaking carbon goals in a newly

published report — an industry first for in-depth analysis. It

partnered with climate scientists with the University of Denver to

confirm its vision is consistent with temperature goals of the Paris

climate agreement.

As a national leader in clean energy, Xcel Energy is on a quest to

deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050. In 2018, the

company reduced carbon emissions 38 percent from 2005 levels, as it aims

to cut carbon emissions 80 percent by 2030 company-wide. This

significant progress comes as the company adds new wind and solar to its

energy portfolio while retiring coal plants and transitioning with

cleaner natural gas.

“We are well positioned for the future and are focused on putting the

right technology and policies in place to make our vision a reality,”

said Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO, Xcel Energy. “Our 2018

carbon results demonstrate the significant gains we’re making in the

transition to clean energy while still maintaining safe, reliable and

affordable service for our customers.”

Xcel Energy’s newly published report outlines the path to achieving its

ambitious carbon reductions, as well as the results of the scientific

study. The climate modeling experts concluded the company’s emissions

reduction trajectory under its carbon vision is consistent with electric

sector emissions in scenarios likely to achieve the temperature goals of

the Paris climate agreement.

Carbon reductions realized

In 2018, Xcel Energy cut carbon

emissions an additional 3 percent in one year. This reduction is notable

because, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, carbon

emissions for the electric power sector increased 2 percent in 2018.

Xcel Energy’s lower emissions are the result of continued high

performance from the company’s nuclear plants, reduced coal generation,

and an increase in generation from natural gas and some renewables. Xcel

Energy’s new 600-megawatt Rush Creek wind farm in Colorado also came

online last year, the company’s largest wind project to date.

The path to carbon-free electricity for customers

Xcel

Energy studied many pathways for achieving its goals and its carbon

report identifies key elements for reducing carbon emissions 80 percent

by 2030. These elements include:

Adding thousands of megawatts of wind and solar power to its system

Incorporating both natural gas generation and battery storage to help

balance high levels of renewables

Retiring more coal units or changing coal unit operations to reduce emissions

emissions

Operating our nuclear plants through their licenses

Supporting the strategic electrification of certain end uses, such as

transportation, to create flexible demand

Investing in critical infrastructure, such as transmission and advanced grid technology for our distribution system

advanced grid technology for our distribution system

Beyond 2030, the company will need new carbon-free 24/7 technologies

that are not yet commercially available at the cost and scale required.

To serve customers with 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050, the

company is calling for more research, innovation and demonstration of

advanced carbon-free technologies, such as power to gas, seasonal energy

storage, advanced nuclear or small modular reactors, carbon capture and

storage, deep rock geothermal or other technologies.

Xcel Energy’s carbon report — Building

a Carbon-free Future — is available at xcelenergy.com/carbon,

along with the full analysis by climate modelers.

