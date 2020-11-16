CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcentric Mold & Engineering, a leading provider of rapid manufacturing, has appointed Andy Richardson as Senior Vice President of Sales effective immediately. Andy will take over for Tom Maloney who has been the interim Senior Vice President of Sales since May 2020.

Xcentric Mold & Engineering appoints Andy Richardson as Senior Vice President of Sales.

"I am thrilled to announce Andy as SVP of sales at Xcentric," said Matt McIntosh, CEO at Xcentric. "Andy's experience and proven success in sales leadership, combined with his passion for using data and technology to drive business efficiency and performance will be an asset to the organization and team."

Prior to joining Xcentric, Richardson served on the executive leadership team for a SaaS organization in the on-demand manufacturing community with a focus on redeveloping the technology and organizational infrastructure to align the company for future growth.

From 2004 to 2018 Richardson held multiple positions at Quickparts, later acquired by 3D Systems, an on-demand manufacturing company. It was here that Richardson gained experience in all aspects of the business including sales, operations, technology development, marketing, and finance while serving as the primary business partner on multiple Strategic Steering Committees within the organization.

"I am excited to join Xcentric because it is a fantastic opportunity within the industry to transform an organization with a strong foundation into a well-oiled machine of innovation and improved customer experience," Richardson said. "I am also looking forward to working with an exceptional team that has earned a reputation for its customer-first approach and excellence in rapid manufacturing."

Richardson received a bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University in 2001.

About Xcentric Mold & Engineering

Founded in 1997, Xcentric is a leading provider of rapid manufacturing services including plastic injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing. Xcentric is made and located entirely in the USA with two Michigan-based facilities. Xcentric serves industries including medical, consumer, industrial, aerospace, defense, and automotive. Contact Xcentric at 586-598-4636. http://www.xcentricmold.com

Story continues

(PRNewsfoto/Xcentric Mold & Engineering, LLC)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcentric-mold--engineering-appoints-andy-richardson-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales-301173626.html

SOURCE Xcentric Mold & Engineering, Inc.