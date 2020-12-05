XCMG Delivers Advanced Wheel Bulldozer to Mongolia, Improving Efficiency for Mining Industry

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (000425.SZ) has delivered a DL560 wheel bulldozer - its largest wheel loader - to Mongolia. The delivery marks full access for the Mongolia mining industry to XCMG's entire product line of large-tonnage loaders and wheel bulldozers.

The DL560 wheel bulldozer is XCMG's latest generation product developed with a firm structure, strong power and high level of stability and safety. This model is designed to be the first-choice product for ports and large mines, which can help tackle mining challenges brought by complicated complex geological structures.

"We are privileged to provide the very best of XCMG's innovation and quality for our partners in Mongolia, and we hope such cooperation can help Mongolia, the second largest landlocked country in the world, to further discover its mineral resources," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

"Our products, such as the DL560 wheel bulldozer, have been widely used in the country. XCMG has the highest market share in Mongolia among all Chinese brands, and is now becoming the first choice for the local Mongolian construction machinery industry."

Highlighting functions of the DL560 wheel bulldozer include XCMG's new FOPS & ROPS pressurized cab featuring a large space, which offers low-noise driving experience with excellent sealing performance. A sound and light warning device incorporated by an advanced electronic monitoring system, as well as a full-hydraulic maintenance-free wet drive axle, enables fast response and safe driving.

In the meantime, XCMG is also taking green action by introducing a load-sensing variable hydraulic system to the DL560 model, which can reduce fuel consumption by seven percent and can prolong the lives of parts. Double-pump confluence technology can also improve working efficiency and reduce energy loss.

To ensure the sustainable usage of XCMG's products in Mongolia, XCMG has also established a large-scale spare part resource reserve and a local spare parts center in the country, offering comprehensive after-sales support with ultimate service.

Story continues

About XCMG:

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE: XCMG

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-advanced-wheel-bulldozer-to-mongolia-improving-efficiency-for-mining-industry-301186823.html

SOURCE XCMG